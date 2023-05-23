UPSC Results 2022: Union Public Service Commission releases Civil Services Exam results; Ishita Kishore tops

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Civil Services exam 2022. The interested candidates can check the details by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. The marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

The result has been prepared on the basis of a written exam (conducted in September 2022) and the interviews for the Personality Test (conducted in January-May 2023). The UPSC has recommended the appointment of 933 candidates to the various services.

List of Toppers in UPSC Civil Services 2022:-

This year, too, the women candidates are dominating the top position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022. Ishita Kishore has topped the exam. Other candidates who have secured top 10 positions are –

Garima Lohia

Uma Harathi N

Smriti Mishra

Mayur Hazarika

Gahana Navya James

Waseem Ahmad Bhat

Aniruddh Yadav

Kanika Goyal

Rahul Srivastava

Parsanjeet Kaur

Based on the performance, the UPSC qualified candidates will be recommended to the appointment in following services –

(a) Indian Administrative Service

(b) Indian Foreign Service

(c) Indian police Service, and

(d) Central Services, Group A and Group B.

The number of vacancies reported by the government to be filled is 1022.

IAS – 180 seats

IFS – 38 seats

IPS – 200 seats

Central Services Group A – 473

Central Services Group B – 131

The UPSC has opened a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. In case of any issues, the candidates can obtain the information or clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours. These can be obtained in person or over the telephone – O11 – 23385271 /23381125 / 23098543.