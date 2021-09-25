UPSC results: 2015 IAS topper Tina Dabi’s sister cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, secures all-India Rank 15

Ria, a resident of Delhi, is a political science graduate from Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ria Dabi, younger sister of UPSC 2015 topper Tina Dabi, has cracked the civil services examination in her first attempt. Ria has managed to secure an all-India rank of 15 in the exam, the results of which were declared on Friday. Ria, a resident of Delhi, is a political science graduate from Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University. IAS officer Tina took to social media to congratulate her sister.

“I am delighted to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi has got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam,” Tina posted on social media.

Talking about her journey to success, Ria said that there were no shortcuts but her sister Tina was a ‘big help.’ “She helped and her guidance helped me a lot. She guided me through the basics…like how to prepare for the IAS exam, considered one of the toughest exams in the country. She also helped in selecting books that I need to read. But she had appeared in the UPSC exam five years ago. The pattern has changed, the syllabus has changed and therefore you have to do a lot by yourself,” she was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Ria said the key to success is consistency in studies. “One needs to be consistent in studies. UPSC exam requires constant studying. It also requires a lot of discipline, dedication, and patience. As you have to study for long hours, there need to be some stress busters. I used to study fiction and do painting,” she said. Ria said she wants to work in Rajasthan just like her sister. Tina is a Joint Secretary in the Finance Department with the Rajasthan government.

“Rajasthan is my first preference because my family hail from there. The state has a lot of scope for work on various fronts. My second preference would be Madhya Pradesh,” she said.