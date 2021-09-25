UPSC result: Engineers, serving officers, Tina Dabi’s sister among toppers; PM Modi congratulates all successful candidates

The second rank was grabbed by Bhopal-based Jagrati Awasthi who was also an engineering graduate from Bhopal's Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology institute.

With the announcement of the Civil Service Examinations result, the long cherished dreams of a total of 761 candidates have been fulfilled. Considered arguably one of the toughest examinations not only in the country but around the world, the chosen few in the final list released by the UPSC include engineering graduates, a freelance photographer, a serving IPS officer, and a dentist among others. The diversity of educational background proves the point that the dream of becoming a civil servant pervades the mind of most Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to congratulate all the toppers of the prestigious exam and said that the selected candidates will have an exciting and satisfying career in public service. Consoling the candidates who missed the final selection this time, PM Modi wrote that all the candidates who made it to the final round of the exam were very talented individuals and they should keep trying in their next attempts.

Topper of the exam Shubham Kumar who achieved All India Rank 1 in the exam has become an overnight sensation within a matter of few minutes. A native of Bihar, Kumar had also been selected in the Civil Services exam last year and was undergoing training as an Indian Defence Accounts Service probationer at Pune, the Indian Express reported. Talking to the Indian Express Kumar’s father Devanand Singh said that his son had not only made him proud but also brought laurels for the whole state of Bihar.

The second rank was grabbed by Bhopal-based Jagrati Awasthi who was also an engineering graduate from Bhopal’s Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology institute. Minutes after the result was declared, Awasthi was quoted as saying that there is no substitute for hard work but it is equally important to prepare smartly to ace this exam.

Sister of 2019 All India Rank 1 Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi also cracked the exam with a sensational AIR 15. Crediting her mother over and above the inspiration she got from her sister, Ria said that she was 18 when her sister had topped the exam and the moment was very inspiring for her. She further said that her real inspiration behind the success was her mother.

Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai who had already fulfilled his dream of seeing his name in the final list was not satisfied with the Indian Police Service allotted to him and continued his hard work along with completing his police training at Hyderabad. Ranked AIR 8 this year, Nagjibhai is all set to enter the prestigious Indian Administrative Service this year. Talking to the Indian Express, Nagjibhai said that he is inspired by legendary bureaucrat S R Rao who is credited for transforming Surat after the 1994 plague