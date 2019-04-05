UPSC result 2019: Civil Services Examination final results declared at upsc.gov.in, check topper list here

Updated: April 5, 2019 8:24 PM

UPSC result 2019: Civil Services Examination results declared by Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for Civil Services Examination, 2018 written examination at upsc.gov.in. The results announced by UPSC today is based on the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2018 that was conducted in the months of September-October, 2018 along with the results of the interviews for Personality Test held in February-March, 2019. Kanishak Kataria has secured the rank 1 of this IAS examination. Akshat Jain secures rank 2, followed by Junaid Ahmad at rank 3. A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended for the appointment to IAS, IPS etc. The top 25 toppers include 15 men and 10 women. The marks of the candidates will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.

While Kanishak Kataria has secured all India rank 1, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh has bagged the top rank among women. Deshmukh has secured AIR 5. Namrata Jain who hails from a Naxal affected Dantewada in Chhattisgarh secures AIR 12.

UPSC result 2019: Check Civil Services Examination topper list here-

  1. Kanishak Kataria
  2. Akshat Jain
  3. Junaid Ahmad
  4. Shreyans Kumat
  5. Srushti Jayant Deshmukh
  6. Shubham Gupta
  7. Karnati Varunreddy
  8. Vaishali Singh
  9. Gunjan Dwivedi
  10. Tanmay Vashistha Sharma
  11. Pujya Priyadarshni
  12. Namrata Jain
  13. Varnit Negi
  14. Ankita Choudhary
  15. Atirag Chaplot
  16. Dhodmise Trupti Ankush
  17. Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur
  18. Rishita Gupta
  19. Harpreet Singh
  20. Chitra Mishra
  21. Rahul Jain
  22. Deeksha Jain
  23. Rishab C A
  24. Anuraj Jain
  25. Gondane Vaibhav Sunil
  26. Himanshu Nagpal
  27. Saloni Khemka
  28. Kajal Jawla
  29. Sreelakshmi R
  30. Saumya Gururani
  31. Mainak Ghosh
  32. Sameer Saurabh
  33. Awhale Manisha Manikrao
  34. Ankit
  35. Minal Karanwal
  36. Deepesh Kedia
  37. Ankur Kaushik
  38. Lakshay Singhal
  39. Patil Hemanta Keshav
  40. Garima Agrawal
  41. Alok Kumar
  42. Nandini Maharaj
  43. Agrawal Akshay Sunil
  44. Amritpal Kaur
  45. Lakshmi N
  46. Deepak Kumar Dubey
  47. Deepak Tewari
  48. Kumar Anurag
  49. Renjina Mary Varghese
  50. Rangashree T K

According to the press note released by the Commission, “UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in.”

