UPSC result 2019: Civil Services Examination final results declared at upsc.gov.in, check topper list here

UPSC result 2019 for Civil Services Examination out!

UPSC result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for Civil Services Examination, 2018 written examination at upsc.gov.in. The results announced by UPSC today is based on the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2018 that was conducted in the months of September-October, 2018 along with the results of the interviews for Personality Test held in February-March, 2019. Kanishak Kataria has secured the rank 1 of this IAS examination. Akshat Jain secures rank 2, followed by Junaid Ahmad at rank 3. A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended for the appointment to IAS, IPS etc. The top 25 toppers include 15 men and 10 women. The marks of the candidates will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.

While Kanishak Kataria has secured all India rank 1, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh has bagged the top rank among women. Deshmukh has secured AIR 5. Namrata Jain who hails from a Naxal affected Dantewada in Chhattisgarh secures AIR 12.

UPSC result 2019: Check Civil Services Examination topper list here-

Kanishak Kataria Akshat Jain Junaid Ahmad Shreyans Kumat Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Shubham Gupta Karnati Varunreddy Vaishali Singh Gunjan Dwivedi Tanmay Vashistha Sharma Pujya Priyadarshni Namrata Jain Varnit Negi Ankita Choudhary Atirag Chaplot Dhodmise Trupti Ankush Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur Rishita Gupta Harpreet Singh Chitra Mishra Rahul Jain Deeksha Jain Rishab C A Anuraj Jain Gondane Vaibhav Sunil Himanshu Nagpal Saloni Khemka Kajal Jawla Sreelakshmi R Saumya Gururani Mainak Ghosh Sameer Saurabh Awhale Manisha Manikrao Ankit Minal Karanwal Deepesh Kedia Ankur Kaushik Lakshay Singhal Patil Hemanta Keshav Garima Agrawal Alok Kumar Nandini Maharaj Agrawal Akshay Sunil Amritpal Kaur Lakshmi N Deepak Kumar Dubey Deepak Tewari Kumar Anurag Renjina Mary Varghese Rangashree T K

According to the press note released by the Commission, “UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in.”