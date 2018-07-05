UPSC result 2018: Prelims marks to be out on July 15 at upsc.gov.in

UPSC result 2018: The scores are expected to be out on July 15. (Source: Official website)

UPSC results 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2018 on July 15, 2018 on its official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The exam was conducted for the posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other posts of civil services. Once the result is declared, the candidates will be able to check their marks, toppers list and cut-off list of the official website of UPSC. Usually, the result is declared within 40 to 45 days of the exam.

The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2018 on June 3. Those who will clear the prelims will appear in UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 which is scheduled to take place on September 28-30 and October 6-7. The calendar for UPSC CS Main Examination 2018 has also been released on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Apart from the above-mentioned official websites, the prelims marks will also be declared on pib.nic.in. The candidates who have qualified will have to submit the DAF (CSM) online on the official website.

UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Results 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official websites of UPSC – upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

2. Find the link that says ‘UPSC Civil Services results 2018’ and click on it.

3. Enter details like roll number and name on the page and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Meanwhile, media reports claim that the Department of Personnel Training, DoPT, have suggested that the proposal of assigning cadres after the 15-month foundation course is unlikely to be implemented from this year. This means that the process of IAS, IPS and other cadre selection under the UPSC Civil Services would remain the same this year and the selection and allotment would be on the basis of the ranks.