UPSC releases Personality Test schedule for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service examination; Check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification in which it has released the Personality Test Schedule for the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service examination. The interested candidates who have already cleared the mains examination can check the Personality Test Schedule by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Important dates-

Interview for Indian Economic Service examination- December 16, 2019, to December 23, 2019

Interview for Indian Statistical Service examination- December 23, 2019, to January 3, 2019

A total of 69 candidates have been called for Indian Economic Service examination interview while about 84 candidates have been called for the interview of Indian Statistical Service examination.

Know how to check-

1) The interested individuals need to visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

2) After visiting the homepage, click on the link at the right side under- What’s New- Interview Schedule. There are two separate links for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service examination.

3) After clicking on the link, a pdf format page will appear,

4) The candidates need to check their name with their roll number with their date and timing.

5) For future reference, take a hard copy of the pdf page.

The result of the written examination was released in October. The Mains examination was held in June 2019.

At the time of the Personality Test Schedule, the candidates are required to carry original documents or certificates in support of their age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (if any) and others.

About UPSC-

The function of UPSC is required to be consulted on all matters relating to recruitment to civil services and posts. Shri Arvind Saxena is currently the Chairman of the commission. The commission has a facilitation counter at its campus in the national capital where one can get details about their examination on all working days.