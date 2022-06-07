UPSC releases admit card for Engineering service (mains) exam – How to download

In good news for interested candidates, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering services mains exam 2022. Candidates may download their admit card at the official website upsc.gov.in.

Candidates may note that the exam will be held in two shifts. While the first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, the exam will be held on the second shift between 2pm till 5 pm.

Here’s how candidates can check their admit card:

* Candidates may first visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

*After this, they may click on the latest section on the home page

*They may now click on the link ‘e-Admit Card Engineering Services Mains Examination’

*Candidates may now down load their admission card

*After downloading, candidates are required to keep it safe for future use.

Importantly, those candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card are required to bring their photo identity at the time of the exam. This includes – aadhar card, driving license, passport, voter Id card etc. and two passport-sized photographs, one for each session of the exam with an undertaking.

The exam will include conventional type papers in engineering discipline. The maximum marks will be 600 (300 marks in each paper). The exam is three hours long. Through this exam, candidates will be recruited in four categories, including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering.

Earlier, on May 30, 2022, Shruti Sharma,had topped the civil services examination 2021. The first three rank holders were women in results announced by the commission. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secured the second and third rank respectively. A total of 685 candidates – 508 men and 177 women – qualified for civil services and their names were recommended by UPSC for appointment to various government services.