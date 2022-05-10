UPSC releases admit card for civil services – Here’s how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the admit card for Civil Service Prelims Exam 2022 (CSE 2022) on Tuesday. Candidates appearing for the main exam can download their admit cards through official websites psconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled for June 5, 2022.

Candidates can take out the print outs and check their details on admit cards, and also appear with the same for the exam. Here’s how candidates can download their admission cards:

*Candidates may first visit the official website upsc.gov.in

*After this, they may check on the link given in the homepage.

*Now a new page, https://upsconline.nic.in will open.

*They may now click on the download button.

*Candidates are then required to click on the link given under ‘Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022’

*They may now go through the instructions and take out the printouts.

*Now click on yes and provide a register ID, date of birth and roll number.

*Candidates may now download their admit cards.

In case candidates find any issue in downloading or any discrepancies in their admid card. They may send an email at web-upsc@nic.in in case of technical related problems and uscsp-upsc@nic.in in case of applicant data problem.

It may be noted that candidates are required to bring their admission cards during their exam along with the photo ID card, whose number is already mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are also required to keep their admit cards safely till the final results are announced.

The UPSC conducts the civil services exams in three stages- preliminary, main and interview, after which candidates are selected for ndian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other posts.