UPSC recruitment: Notification issued for these posts – check number of posts, age limit, other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for as many as 85 posts. While the last date to apply is April 2, candidates may pay their application fee till April 3. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
Depending upon posts, candidates shall either be called for the interview directly or will be shortlisted for the interview, following written tests. The cut-off of candidates in unreserved category is 50 percent, it is 45 percent for OBC candidates. For candidates in SC, ST and PH categories, the cut-off marks is 40 percent.
Number of vacancies
Total number of posts: 85
Assistant Engineer (Stores, Gentex): 30 positions
Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance, small arms): 5 positions
Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance, Armament Instruments): 2 positions
Assistant Director, ESIC: 13 positions
Assistant Engineer(Quality Assurance, Vehicle): 12 positions
Assistant Employment Officer, National Career Service Centre for SC/ST: 2 positions
Assistant Veterinary Officer: 1 position
Assistant Engineer (Stores, Chemistry): 5 positions
Assistant Engineer (Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil): 9 positions
Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist: 2 positions
Chief Design Engineer: 1 position
Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), UPSC: 1 position
Deputy Director, planning at NCT Delhi: 2 positions
Education
Those applying for the posts of assistant employment officer, assistant engineer, assistant director and deputy director must have a master’s level degree in engineering. Candidates in other posts must at least be graduates.
Age limit
The maximum age of candidates applying for the posts of assistant engineer and assistant employee officer must be 30. Those candidates applying for the posts of assistant director, assistant veterinarian and deputy superintendent, must not be more than 35 years of age. While for candidates applying for the posts of deputy director, the upper age limit is 40-43, candidates for the chief design engineer, have the upper age cap of 50 years. Relaxation has been given to candidates as per government norms.
Examination fee
Candidates applying for above said posts are required to pay the application fee of Rs 25. Women candidates and reserved category candidates have been exempted from any exam fee.
