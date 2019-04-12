UPSC recruitment 2019: Notification for fresh vacancies with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits released

UPSC recruitment 2019 for Combined Medical Services starts!

UPSC recruitment 2019: In a new notification, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for the Combined Medical Services Examination at upsc.gov.in. The application process for the same has been made live and candidates can visit the official website of UPSC to apply online now. The exam will be conducted in two parts, wherein the part I will be a Computer Based Examination that will be marked out of 500 Marks and the part II will be a Personality test which will be carrying 100 marks. The personality test will be the final step for the selection of candidates for the posts under Combined Medical Services. Check the details below to under the examination clearly.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application starts: April 10, 2019

Last date to fill online application: May 6, 2019; 6 PM

Last date to withdraw online application: May 13, 2019 to May 20, 2019; 6 PM

UPSC recruitment 2019: Post details-

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300 posts

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services: 46 posts

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services: 250 posts

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 7 posts

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 362 posts

UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit: 32 years as on August 1, 2019

Education Qualification: Candidates who wish to apply for the examination should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Examination.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Salary-

1. Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: Group ‘A” Junior Scale in level 10 of Pay Matrix (Pre Revised PB-3, Rs. 15,600-39,100/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/-)

2. Assistant Medical Officer in the Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service under the Ministry of Defence: Pay level 10 of the pay matrix plus NPA

3. Junior Scale posts in the Central Health Service: The scale of pay admissible to the Medical Officer of CHS is in the Level-10 (Rs. 56,100 to Rs.1,77,500/-) of the pay matrix.

4. General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council: Pay Matrix Level-10 Rs. 56,100-1,77,500/- + restricted Non-practicing allowance (NPA)

5. General Duty Medical Officer Gr.II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation: Salary at the minimum of first cell of Rs.56,100/- in the level 10 of the Pay Matrix under 7th CPC (corresponding to pre-revised scale in PB–3 Rs.15600-39100+GP Rs.5400/-)plus NPA and other admissible allowances as per rules.

UPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in/ upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Step 3: Now one by one fill up the 2 parts of registration of Combined Medical Services Examination

Step 4: Complete the process and take a print out of the complete form in the end for future use

Note: For more details, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC to check the complete notification of Combined Medical Services Examination 2019.