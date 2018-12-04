UPSC Recruitment: Important update for CDS exam and jobs aspirants

On successful completion of the withdrawal of application, an email and a SMS will be sent to the candidate to confirm the withdrawal.

The UPSC has activated a window for withdrawal of application for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019, an official statement said Tuesday.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced the facility to work with genuine and serious candidates, who can be provided better facilities and also to enhance the efficiency of the commission’s examination system.

“The window for withdrawal of the application for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 is active now and will be available till December 10, 2018 (6:00 pm) at the https://upsconline.nic.in,” the statement said.

On successful completion of the withdrawal of application, an email and a SMS will be sent to the candidate to confirm the withdrawal.

Once the application has been withdrawn, it cannot be revived under any circumstances, it said.