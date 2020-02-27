UPSC Recruitment: Hurry! Registration for these posts closing soon; Here’s how to apply

Those who are below 45 years of age, the limit is 30 in case of some posts, may apply.

Candidates looking to apply for a number of Lecturer, Assistant Geophysicist and Scientist posts should hurry up as the last date to apply for the same is today – February 27. Those who wish to apply may do so at official website upsc.gov.in.

Those who are below 45 years of age, the limit is 30 in case of some posts, may apply. Candidates must at least be graduates to apply for these posts. Those candidates who will be shortlisted will be called for the written exam and then for the interview.

Here’s how candidates can apply

1. Candidates have to first visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

2. Then, they must click on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) link.

3. They may now register, using their basic information.

4 . Candidates can then fill in their forms.

5. After this, they have to upload images.

6. They must then pay their fee.

7. Next, candidates have to click on the submit button.

Exam fee

Candidates applying for the above said posts are required to pay Rs 25. Please note that reserved category candidates and female candidates are not required to pay any fee.

Earlier this month, the commission had announced that it was looking to fill up as many as 796 posts, as compared to 896 last year. Last time, the commission had come out with the advertisement to fill up 1,000 posts was four years ago.

Between 2012 and 2016, the commission had announced recruitment fo more than over 1,000 posts, However, the number of vacancies has dipped since 2017. Apart from civil services, the decline was also noticed in other posts offered by the UPSC.

The Parliament was recently informed that the number of posts offered by the UPSC has dipped in last in the last four years. It reached the lowest figure of 2,352 in 2018-19. In 2015-16, the commission looked to fill 3,750 vacant posts. In 2016-17, UPSC looked to fill up 3,184 vacant posts. The figure for 2017-18, was 2,706, while for 2018-19, it was 2,353.