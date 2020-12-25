  • MORE MARKET STATS

UPSC Recruitment Drive 2020: Applications invited for various posts in ministries, check how to apply

By:
December 25, 2020 11:39 AM

The UPSC has asserted that the applications for these posts would be accepted through the online route only.

UPSC recruitment drive 2020, government jobs openingsThe recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 posts across all the ministries.

UPSC job vacancies 2020: Various job posts have opened up in several ministries and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts in an official notification. The vacancies have been announced in the Union Ministry of Culture, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Union Ministry of Shipping as well as the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. In order to apply, candidates would have to visit the official website of the UPSC – upsconline.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 posts across all the ministries.

With the release of the notification, the application process has been made open and candidates would be able to apply till 11:59 pm on January 14, 2021. The UPSC has asserted that the applications for these posts would be accepted through the online route only, and written letters to the commission for these posts shall not be entertained. The candidates selected for these posts would be remunerated in accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission.

UPSC recruitment drive December 2020: Post details

Of the 29 vacancies, 19 are in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the Union Ministry of Shipping has five vacancies. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Culture has four vacancies, and one post is vacant in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Eligibility

The Safdarjung Hospital has a vacancy for assistant clinical embryologist, for which the interested candidate must possess a degree in Bachelor of Medicine/Surgery. Meanwhile, candidates looking to apply for deputy superintendent, Archaeological Engineer, must have a degree in civil engineering awarded by a recognised university, along with a three-year work experience. ASI director (Conservation) must have a civil engineering degree accompanied by a minimum of 10 years of experience. Apart from that, candidates having a degree in MSc in Microbiology or Agriculture can apply for the post of junior scientific officer, national centre of organic farming, while a PhD in any discipline is desirable.

Candidates must not be above 35 years of age to apply, however, reserved category candidates are eligible for some relaxations in this respect. It is advised that candidates check the official notification for complete details on eligibility as well as age limit before applying for the position.

