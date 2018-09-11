UPSC Recruitment, Civil Services Main Exam 2018: Important update for Union Public Service Commission jobs aspirants

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the aspirants of Civil Services (Main examination) 2018. An individual can download the admit card by visiting UPSC’s official website i.e upsc.gov.in. One can download the admit card will October 7, 2018. The result for the UPSC’s Civil Services (Prelims exam) 2018 was released on July 15, 2018. The UPSC’s Preliminary examination was held on June 3, 2018. Around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, out of which around 10,500 candidates will now apply for mains. The ‘Main examination’ is the second stage in the recruitment process.

UPSC Civil Services (Main exam) 2018: Know how to download admit card

(1) To download the admit card, one must visit the UPSC’s official website (www. upsc.gov.in).

(2) On the page, click on ‘e-admit card’ download link.

(3) After clicking on é-admit card’ link, a new page will appear, where one needs to click on the download link again.

(4) A new page will display with instructions about the admit card.

(5) Read the instructions carefully and then click on ‘Yes’.

(6) Enter the details to download ‘admit card’.

The UPSC’s civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages- Preliminary examination, Mains examination and Personal Interview. The exam is being conducted to fill different positions of All India Services and Central Civil Services such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and IRTS.