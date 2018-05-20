UPSC Recruitment Alert! Major move by the government, wants to make this new change

UPSC Recruitment: According to a major development, the central government is in works to make amendments in the allocation of services to the candidates who have successfully completed the civil services examination.

UPSC Recruitment: According to a major development, the central government is in works to make amendments in the allocation of services to the candidates who have successfully completed the civil services examination. According to an official communique, the Prime Minister’s Office has checked with the departments which are concerned to examine if the services can be allocated after the completion of foundation course.

As of now, the UPSC conducts the civil services examination in three stages: these are preliminary, mains and interview. It is only after a candidate who clears all the three stages, then only he/she is selected for various central services. Thereafter, the service allocation to the selected candidates selected is done keeping in mind the results of the civil services examination. The allocation of services is made before the foundation course starts. It should be noted that the duration of the foundation course for the selected officers for all the services for three months.

As per the communication sent by the Personnel Ministry to different cadre-controlling authorities, the PMO has expressed to look in the matter if service allocation/cadre allocation to probation officers can be made after the foundation course is over.

All the departments who are concerned with the procedure have been asked to examine if the step can take place. The suggestion has been made in order to give weightage of performance in the foundation course as well. The communique said that this move will help in making the service allocation to all India services officers on a combined score obtained in foundation course as well as in the civil services examination.

According to Personnel Ministry official, “The departments (Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS)) have been asked to give their feedback on the proposal to allocate other central services like the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS) among others.”