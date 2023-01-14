UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Deputy Commissioner, Scientific Officer, and other vacancies – Details here

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts in its different departments. The candidates holding the relevant qualification and experience can submit their online applications from today onwards, January 14. The link to the online applications will be disabled after Feb 3, 2023

A total of 107 vacancies will be recruited through recruitment process. The post wise vacancy details are given below. The candidates have been advised to check on the official website for more information such as application procedure, qualification and others.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Commissioner – 1 Vacancy

Assistant Director (Toxicology) – 1 Vacancy

Rubber Production Commissioner – 1 Vacancy

Scientist ‘B’ (NonDestructive) – 1 Vacancy

Scientific Officer (Electrical) – 1 Vacancy

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer – 1 Vacancy

Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) – 6 Vacancies

Assistant Director (IT) – 1 vacancy

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering)- 9 Vacancies

Junior Translation Officer- 76 Vacancies

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) – 3 Vacancies

Assistant Engineer Grade-I- 4 Vacancies

Senior Scientific Officer – 2 Vacancies

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023:Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Deputy Commissioner – Degree (Horticulture/ Agriculture/ Botany)

Assistant Director (Toxicology) – Bachelors Degree in Veterinary Science or Masters Degree in Pharmacology or Toxicology

Rubber Production Commissioner – Post Graduate Degree in Botany or Agriculture

Scientist ‘B’ (NonDestructive) – Master Degree in Physics

Scientific Officer (Electrical) -Master’s Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering or Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer – Masters Degree in Zoology with specialization in Fisheries or M.F.Sc or M.Sc in Marine Biology or M.Sc in Industrial Fisheries or M.Sc in Aquaculture or M.Sc in Fisheries Science

Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) -Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operational Research or Population Sciences or Demography or Mathematical Statistics or Applied Statistics from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Director (IT) – Master Degree in Computer Applications or Information Technology or Computer Science or Software Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering)- Master Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Pharmacology or Pharmacy or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of Science from a recognised University

Junior Translation Officer- Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) – Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Assistant Engineer Grade-I- Masters Degree in Law from a recognised University or Institution

Senior Scientific Officer – Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering from a recognized University OR Doctorate degree in one of the *Natural Sciences from a recognized University.

Official notification

How to apply for UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates have been advised to go through the official website and follow the instructions given in the advertisement. The link to the online application will be disabled after Feb 3, 2023. The candidates can refer to the above link of PDF for more details.