scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

UPSC Recruitment 2023: 73 Vacancies for Foreman, Labour Officer and other post, apply online at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification released at upsc.gov.in for 73 vacancies of Foreman and others. Check how to apply, age limit, qualification and more.

Written by FE Careers
Updated:
UPSC Recruitment 2023: 73 Vacancies for Foreman, Labour Officer and other post, apply online at upsc.gov.in
Apply online for 73 latest upsc vacancies (File/UPSC)

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Foreman, Labour Officer and Others. Interested candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit their applications via online mode from today onwards, 11 February 2023. The last date for submission of applications is 2 March 2023. 

A total of 73 vacancies have been announced out of which 13 are for Foreman, 12 are for Deputy Director, 47 are for Assistant Controller, and Labour Officer. To apply for the above posts, the candidate must be graduated in a relevant discipline from a recognized university. 

Also Read

What is the age limit required for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

Foreman – 30 years

Also Read

Deputy Director – 40  years

Assistant Controller – 35 years

Labour Officer – 33 years

Also Read

What is the selection criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which is scheduled to be held on 3 March 2023. The details related to the exam, admit card, and more will be communicated in due course of time.

What is the application procedure for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

The candidates are required to follow the guidelines given below to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2023.

  • Click on the official website – upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the notification that reads ‘UPSC Recruitment 2023 for various posts’ against advt 3/2013 flashing on the homepage
  • A PDF will be open
  • After reading all the details about the recruitment process. Candidates are required to click on the ‘apply online’ tab given on the homepage
  • It will take you to the application form
  • Now, fill up the application form along with all the required details
  • The application form will be displayed
  • Download UPSC Recruitment 2023 application form and save it for future reference
https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-%2003-2023-engl-100223_0.pdf

More Stories on
Jobs
Jobs and Education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 15:48 IST