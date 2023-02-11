UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Foreman, Labour Officer and Others. Interested candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit their applications via online mode from today onwards, 11 February 2023. The last date for submission of applications is 2 March 2023.

A total of 73 vacancies have been announced out of which 13 are for Foreman, 12 are for Deputy Director, 47 are for Assistant Controller, and Labour Officer. To apply for the above posts, the candidate must be graduated in a relevant discipline from a recognized university.

What is the age limit required for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

Foreman – 30 years

Deputy Director – 40 years

Assistant Controller – 35 years

Labour Officer – 33 years

What is the selection criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which is scheduled to be held on 3 March 2023. The details related to the exam, admit card, and more will be communicated in due course of time.

What is the application procedure for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

The candidates are required to follow the guidelines given below to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2023.

Click on the official website – upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification that reads ‘UPSC Recruitment 2023 for various posts’ against advt 3/2013 flashing on the homepage

A PDF will be open

After reading all the details about the recruitment process. Candidates are required to click on the ‘apply online’ tab given on the homepage

It will take you to the application form

Now, fill up the application form along with all the required details

The application form will be displayed

Download UPSC Recruitment 2023 application form and save it for future reference