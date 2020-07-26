UPSC Recruitment 2020: Online applications invited for 121 posts; Check eligibility, how to apply

UPSC has clearly mentioned that the application for the enumerated posts will only be accepted in the online mode.

In a recent recruitment advertisement, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited candidates to apply for a total of 121 vacancies including that of Medical Officer, Research Officer, Assistant Engineer, Senior Scientific Officer among others. The last date to apply for the recruitment process which will be conducted by the UPSC is August 13, job portal Jagran Josh reported. The interested candidates can apply for the posts by filling an online application form on the official website of the commission https://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Interestingly, this time the UPSC has clearly mentioned that the application for the enumerated posts will only be accepted in the online mode.

Number of posts

As fas as the number of posts advertised is concerned, the maximum of 60 posts have been advertised for the Special Grade 3 Assistant Professor followed by 36 posts for Medical Officers, 21 for Senior Scientific Officers, 3 for Assistant Engineer and the sole post for Architect Group A.

Eligibility for different posts

Special Grade 3 Assistant Professors: All candidates applying for this post must possess an MBBS degree recognised by various schedules of the Indian Medical Council Act. Candidates who have accomplished a PG after their MBBS would also be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor.

Medical Officer: Degree in Homeopathy is compulsory for the candidates applying for this post.

Asst Engineer: All candidates who have completed their Masters in either Physics or Chemistry (Inorganic) from a recognised university would be eligible for this post. In addition, candidates who have completed their Bachelors in Metallurgy Engineering will also be allowed to sit for the selection.

Senior Scientific Officer: A Masters in either Physics, Mathematics or Forensic Science will be needed to become eligible for this post. In addition to the Masters degree in the enumerated subjects, the candidates must also have taken one of the three subjects in their BSc course as well to become eligible for this post.

Some posts of Senior Scientific Officer are also open for candidates who have attained their Masters in Zoology, Botany, Anthropology, Life Science, Biochemistry, Micro Biology, Genetics among others with having studied one of the subjects in their graduation also.

Architect: Degree in Architecture from any recognised university will make the candidates eligible to sit for this post.