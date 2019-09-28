UPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification for fresh jobs released at upsc.gov.in | Check vacancy, exam date, other details

UPSC Recruitment 2020!

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at upsc.gov.in. The last date to fill the online application for both of the recruitment examinations is October 15. It is to be noted that candidates can apply for Engineering Service Examination 2020 and Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 on the official website of UPSC. Mentioned below are some details, candidates can go through them and decide.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Engineering Service Examination

Candidates can apply for the Engineering Service Examination 2020 on the official website of UPSC now as the link for the same has been activated. The Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination of the Engineering Services Examination for recruitment to the respective services/ post will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on January 5, 2020. Check these details below and then apply accordingly.

Last Date for submission of application – October 15, 2019 till 6 PM

Post Details –

The recruitment through this examination will be made to the following posts –

Category I‐Civil Engineering

Category II‐Mechanical Engineering

Category III‐Electrical Engineering

Category IV‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 495.

Age Limit – A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st January, 2020.

Educational Qualification – Interested candidates should have a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

How to Apply – Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. They will be required to fill in all the necessary details and upload all the required documents towards the fulfilment of their application. The applications have to be filled before or by October 15, 2019 till 6 PM after which the application link will be deactivated.

Plan of Examination –

(i) Stage‐I: Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination (Objective Type Papers) for the selection of candidates for the Stage‐II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination;

(ii) Stage‐II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination (Conventional Type Papers)

(iii) Stage‐III : Personality Test

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Combined Geo-Scientist Examination

Candidates can apply for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 on the official webite of UPSC now as the link for the same has been activated. The Union Public Service Commission will hold a Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 (Computer Based Test) on January 19, 2020 for selection to the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020. The Main Examination will be held on June 27 and 28, 2020.

Last date for Online Application – October 15, 2019 till 6 PM

Online Applications can be withdrawn from October 22, 2019 to October 10, 2019 till 6 P.M

Post Details –

Category-I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines)

(i) Geologist, Group A : 79 posts

(ii) Geophysicist, Group A : 05 posts

(iii) Chemist. Group A : 15 posts

Category-II: (Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources)

(i) Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 03 posts

Plan of Examination –

Stage-I : Computer Based Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit

Computer Based Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit Stage-II : Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) having three papers for selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) having three papers for selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit Stage-III: Personality Test/Interview

Age limit – A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on January 1, 2020.

How to Apply – Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. They will be required to fill in all the necessary details and upload all the required documents towards the fulfilment of their application. The applications have to be filled before or by October 15, 2019 till 6 PM after which the application link will be deactivated.