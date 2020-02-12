UPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification issued for CSE, vacancies drop to under 1,000

UPSC Recruitment 2020: This year the prelim exam of CSE and IFS will be held on May 31.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday issued notification for civil services exam 2020. This year, the commission is looking to fill up as many as 796 posts, compared to 896 in 2019. The commission last advertised to fill 1,000 posts four years ago.

While from 2012 to 2016, the UPSC issued notification for over 1,000 post, since 2017, the number of posts have declined. This decline was witnesses not only for civil services, but also in other positions offered by the commission.

Recently, the Parliament was informed that the the number of jobs offered by the UPSC has resuced in last four year and reached lowest of 2,352 in the year 2018-19. In 2015-16, a total of 3,750 vacant posts were reported in 2015-16. Similarly in in 2016-17, 3,184 vacant posts was informed. In 2017-18, it was 2,706, whereas the number was 2,353 in 2018-19

In 2018, when the number of notified jobs in civil services was raised from 782 to 896, it was believed that the number would go higher. But it wasn’t the case this year again, and the number of CSE posts has gone down by 100. During a discussion in the Parliament in 2017, the government informed that there was a shortage of 1,400 IAS and also 900 IPS officers.

This year the prelim exam of CSE and IFS will be held on May 31. Candidates are required to clear their prelims, mains as well as the interview to be eligible for the posts on offer.

Those who have applied for CSE may note that while the age limit is between 21 to 32 years, candidates with undergraduate level degree may also apply. They need fill in two application forms that are available on the official website of UPSC. Candidates may note that the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates as per the government rules.