UPSC Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 134 posts to be over soon; Check details

The application process, which has already started, will go on till 13th February.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates who wish to apply for a number of posts advertised by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may hurry up as the last date to do so is fast approaching. UPSC had earlier invited applications for the posts of Medical Officer/ Research Officer, Assistant Engineer, Senior Divisional Medical Officer among others. The application process, which has already started, will go on till 13th February. Those who are left out, but still wish to apply may do so at upsconline.nic.in.

Number of posts that UPSC is looking to fill up: 134

Department of Defence Production, under Ministry of Defence: 39positions

Assurance, Department of Defence Production, under Ministry of Defence: 14 positions

Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition), , under Ministry of Defence: 11 positions

Medical Officer/Research Officer (Ayurveda), under the Ministry of Ayush: 7 positions

Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani), under the Ministry of Ayush: 7 positions

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, under the Ministry of Home Affairs: 6 positions

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery), Railway Board, under the Ministry of Railways: 4 positions

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology), Railway Board, under the Ministry of Railways: 4 Posts

Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare, under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 3 positions

Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics), Directorate General of Quality Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons), Department of Northern Eastern Council Secretariat, Shillong, under Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region: 2 positions

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, under Ministry of Jal Shakti: 2 positions

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery), Railway Board, under the Ministry of Railways: 2 positions

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Department of Culture, Under the Ministry of Culture: 1 position

Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil), National Library, Kolkata, under the Ministry of Culture: 1 position

Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi : 1 position

Education qualification

Candidates must at least be graduates. They must also have required qualifications for each posts as is suggested in the official websiteupsconline.nic.in

How to apply

Candidates must apply through official website given above till February 13.