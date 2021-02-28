  • MORE MARKET STATS

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Geo-Scientist interview schedule released, check details

February 28, 2021 11:49 AM

While the candidates who have qualified for the geology and hydrology posts will appear before the board members for their interview between April 5 and April 16, those who have qualified for Chemist have been scheduled between April 5 to April 8.

(Indian Express file phot)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has ended the wait for candidates who have been waiting for the interview stage of the combined geo-scientist 2020 recruitment. The commission has released the interview schedule for the candidates who have qualified for the interview round. The commission, in order to efficiently conduct the interview for candidates who have applied for different branches, has also segregated the interview schedule subject wise. While the candidates who have qualified for the geology and hydrology posts will appear before the board members for their interview between April 5 and April 16, those who have qualified for Chemist have been scheduled between April 5 to April 8. Similarly, interviews for the post of geo-physicists have been scheduled on April 5, as per the notification issued by the UPSC.

How to check Interview Schedule for Geo-Scientists Recruitment 2020?
Candidates will have to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission- upsc.gov.in. Upon reaching the commission website, candidates will come across a recent notification scrolling window which showcases the most recent developments and notices issued by the UPSC. The candidates will then need to click on the link which mentions the Interview Schedule for Geo-Scientist Exam. Upon clicking on the relevant link, candidates will be able to get the interview schedule on their screen.

Candidates are advised to keep a screenshot of their interview schedule or take a print out of the same so that they can produce it on demand on their interview day. Candidates are also advised to paste their interview date on a calendar or wall so that they don’t miss out their UPSC interview at any cost.

Selection Process after Interview
After the completion of the interview stage, candidates final composite score will be prepared on the basis of which the commission will release the final merit list. Candidates on the basis of their ranking and marks will be allotted jobs in various departments and ministries of the central government including Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines, Central Ground Water Board, and the Ministry of Water Resources among others.

