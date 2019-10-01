UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply online now for fresh jobs at upsc.gov.in | Check exam date, other details

UPSC Recruitment 2020!

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the Engineering Service Examination at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website now to fill the online application. The last date to fill the registration form for the recruitment examinations is October 15. Candidates are requested to fill the same on or by the last date in order to still be able to sit for the examination. The Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination of the Engineering Services Examination for recruitment to the respective services/ post will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on January 5, 2020. Check these details below and then apply accordingly.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Last Date for submission of application – October 15, 2019 till 6 PM

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Post Details

The recruitment through this examination will be made to the following posts –

Category I‐Civil Engineering

Category II‐Mechanical Engineering

Category III‐Electrical Engineering

Category IV‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 495.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st January, 2020.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

Interested candidates should have a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Plan of Examination

(i) Stage‐I: Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination (Objective Type Papers) for the selection of candidates for the Stage‐II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination;

(ii) Stage‐II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination (Conventional Type Papers)

(iii) Stage‐III : Personality Test

UPSC Recruitment 2020: How to Apply

Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. They will be required to fill in all the necessary details and upload all the required documents towards the fulfilment of their application. The applications have to be filled before or by October 15, 2019 till 6 PM after which the application link will be deactivated.