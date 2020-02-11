UPSC Recruitment 2020: Admit card for CISF (AC) LDCE 2020 released – check how to download

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The exam for the abovesaid post will be held on March 1.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has come out with admit card for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)’s Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). Those candidates who are appearing in the exam may download their admir cards through official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam for the abovesaid post will be held on March 1. Final selection of candidates will be done through the process of written exam, medical test or personality/interview.

Exam Pattern

The written exam will be of two-and-half-hour duration. It will have 150 questions with 300 marks. The exam will be based on Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and will be in both Hindi as well as English.

While the written exam will be divided into two parts, the first part will further be divided into two parts which are general ability and intelligence questions for the total of 150 marks, even as professional skills test will carry 150 marks. Each section will contain 75 questions.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

1. Candidates may first log on to official website upsc.gov.in

2. Under the ‘What’s new’, they may click on ‘e-Admit card: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE – 2020’

3. After clicking in the link, candidates may enter their image code, CISF/roll number and date of birth

4. Now, canidates may click on the submit button

5. Soon, admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Candidates may now download the same.

7. Now, they may take out a print out for future use.

Recently, the UPSC had issued notification for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Medical Officer/ Research Officer, Senior Divisional Medical Officer among others. The application process for this will go on till February 13 at the official website upsconline.nic.in.