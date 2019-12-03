UPSC recruitment 2019: Official notification for CISF AC LDCE to release soon; Check details

The interested individuals need to visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC recruitment 2019: The upcoming Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (Executive) will be released on December 04, 2019, (Wednesday). This exam will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The mode of submission of the application form is online. The interested individuals need to visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Important dates-

Application process to begin- December 04, 2019

Last date to submit application form- December 24, 2019

Date of examination- March 01, 2020

Release of the Admit card- One week before examnation

Application fee-

An application fee of Rs 100 is required to pay for General and OBC applicants while SC/ST/PWD and female applicants have been exempted from paying the fee.

Vacancy-

One can get an idea about the vacancy after the release of the official notification.

Age limit-

The minimum age criteria of the interested applicants must not be less than 35 years. However, the candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) candidates will get an age relaxation of five years.

Exam pattern-

The applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test, medical test and personal interview. The written exam will have of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. A total duration of two and a half hours will be allotted to solve the Paper I, while a duration of two hours will be required to solve Paper II. Paper I will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) while Paper II will have 100 marks.

Know how to apply-

(1) The interested individuals need to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

(2) The official link will be activated on December 04, 2019, and will remain in effect till December 24, 2019.

(3) The candidate needs to enter relevant details with proper images as asked for before submitting the application form.