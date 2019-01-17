UPSC recruitment 2019: Notification released for CAPF Assistant Commandant posts at upsc.nic.in, apply now

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at upsc.nic.in.

UPSC recruitment 2019: The official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of UPSC now to check the notification and then apply accordingly. A total of 398 posts are on offer in CAPF across- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Check the below-mentioned details to know more about the exam and the recruitment process.

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Important dates-

  • Online application starts- January 14, 2019
  • Online application ends- January 28, 2019
  • Examination date- August 12, 2019

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Posts on offer-

  • CRPF – 179 Posts
  • BSF – 60 Posts
  • ITBP – 46 Posts
  • CISF – 84 Posts
  • SSB – 29 Posts

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

  • Age limit: 20 to 25 years
  • Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC Assistant Commandant Posts should possess a Bachelor’s degree in any disciple from a recognised institute in the country.

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Salary-

(i) Assistant Commandant- Level 10 – Rs 56100 – Rs 177500 junior scale
(ii) Deputy Commandant – Level 11 – Rs 67700 – Rs 208700
(iii) Second-In-Command* – Level 12 – Rs 78800 – Rs 209200
(iv) Commandant** Level 13 – Rs 118500– Rs 214100
(v) Deputy Inspector General- Level 13A-Rs 131100– Rs 216600
(vi) Inspector General Level 14 – Rs 144200– Rs 218200

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of UPSC online to fill the application form until January 28, 2019; 6 PM.

