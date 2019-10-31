UPSC recruitment 2019: Notification out for various posts with 7th Pay Commission benefits| Check details

UPSC recruitment 2019-20

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment for the posts of scientific officer, law and medical practitioners, and few other directorial and special positions.

The interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in till November 14, 2019. The application process has already started.

Total number of vacancies: 67

UPSC Recruitment: Pay Scale:

The pay scale ranges from level 7 to level 12 as per the Seventh Pay Commission – Rs 15600-39100 plus Grade Pay Rs 6600.

UPSC Recruitment 2019-20: How to Apply:

i) Candidates must apply online through the official website – www.upsconline.nic.in.

ii) While applying the candidate need to upload the relevant documents and certificates relating to educational qualification, Date of Birth, Experience and Caste certificate.

UPSC Vacancy Details

> 11 Company Prosecutor, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (OBC-02, EWS-02, UR-07)

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have a Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution. Those applying for the post must have (i) knowledge of Commercial Law, (ii) Experience of conducting Company Law cases, (iii) Government diploma in Company Secretaries.

Age Limit: 30 years

> 1 Prosecutor, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (UR-01).

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have a Graduate in any discipline along with a bachelor’s degree in Law and One year experience in handling litigation and court matters or administration of Law in a Government organisation. Or, candidates with Integrated graduate in Law (Five years duration) must have two years’ experience in handling litigation and court matters in a Government organisation.

Age Limit: 30 years

> 1 Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology) (EWS-01, UR-01).

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have Master’s Degree in Chemistry/ Biochemistry/ Pharmacology/ Pharmacy / Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognised university or equivalent.

Experience: They should also have two years of experience of Analytical method and research therein in the field of Toxicology.

Age Limit: 50 years

> 1 Director (Staff Training / Productivity) (UR-01).

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have (i) Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Production or Industrial Engineering of a recognised University or equivalent.

Experience: They should also have maximum of ten years’ experience in Engineering Workshop or Industry or training Institute.

Age Limit: 50 years

> 7 Specialist Grade III (Dermatology), (ST-01, UR-06).

Age Limit: 45 years.

> 9 Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), (SC-04, ST-01, UR-04).

Age Limit: 45 years.

> 2 Specialist Grade III (Ophthalmology), (SC-01, ST-01).

Age Limit: 50 years.

> 9 Specialist Grade III (Orthopaedics), (SC-03, ST-01, UR-05).

Age Limit: 45 years.

> 18 Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics), (SC-07, ST-03, EWS -01, UR-07).

Age Limit: 45 years.

> 7 Specialist Grade III (Psychiatrics), (SC-01, ST-01, UR-05).

Age Limit: 45 years.

Educational Qualification: The candidates applying for specialist Grade III posts should have (i) A recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (ii) Post-Graduate Degree/ Diploma in the concerned speciality i.e. M.D. or Diploma in the relevant stream.

Experience: They should also have three years’ experience in the concerned specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree or five years of experience after obtaining the Post Graduate Diploma.