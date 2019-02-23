UPSC Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 986 posts in civil and forest services

The applicant must be between the age group of 21 to 32 years of age.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Forest Service (IfoS) at its official website upsconline.nic.in. It is looking to recruit for 986 posts this year. Of these 896 positions will be filled through Civil Services Exam 2019 and other 90 through Indian Forest Service Exam 2019.

The commission has already started online registration for these posts and the last date to apply is March 18. Those willing to apply are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 either by depositing the cash in any branch of SBI or by using its net banking facility or using any Master/RuPay Credit/Visa/Debit Card. It is to be noted that candidates in the reserved category have been exempted from any fee payment. The prelim exams will be conducted on June 2 at exam centres.

Dates to remember

Date of commencement of submission of online application: February 19

Last date of submitting online application: March 18

Date of prelim exams for UPSC Civil Services and IFS: June 2

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates looking to apply for these posts must have a degree from any university recognised by the government.

Age Limit

The applicant must be between the age group of 21 to 32 years of age. Please note that age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online. While the last date to apply is March 18, applicants are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest notifications.

Those who qualify the prelim exams will have to appear for Main exams, to be conducted later this year. After the results of the main exams are announced, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview after document verifications. Last year on February 7, notification was out for 782 posts for government departments. Out of these posts, 32 were reserved for benchmark disability category candidates.