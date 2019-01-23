UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) registration ending soon at upsc.gov.in – check salary, other details

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 4:09 PM

UPSC recruitment 2019: Registration process for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I) Examination ending soon at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Apply Now.

upss, upsc.gov.in, upsc recruitment, upsc nda, upsc nda reruitment 2019, upsconline.nic.in, National Defence Academy, NDA jobs, UPSC jobs, Naval Academy, Union Public Service Commission, jobs newsUPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) application process now active.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Do you wish to serve your country? If yes, then this is your chance. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this month had announced the recruitment of candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I). The application process for the same has been activated and ends soon on February 4, 2019 at 6 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in before the last date to file their candidature. Once selected, candidates will receive training at the respective academy of the services.

Once selected, the candidates will be shortlisted for three services viz, Army, Navy and Air Force. According to the notification, “the selected candidates for the three services viz, Army, Navy and Air Force are given preliminary training both academic and physical for a period of three years at the National Defence Academy which is an Inter-Service Institution.”

UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) post details-

National Defence Academy: 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 50

UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) Important dates-

  • Application process ends: February 4, 2019
  • Online Applications can be withdrawn between February 8 and 14 till 6 PM

UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) exam Scheme-

– Mathematics for 2.5 hours for a total of 300 marks
– General Ability Test for 2.5 hours for a total of 600 marks
– SSB Test/Interview: 900 marks

UPSC recruitment 2019: Fixed stipend and Pay for Army Officers and equivalent ranks in Air Force and Navy

– Fixed Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in service academies i.e. during training period at IMA: Rs 56,100 per month

Here are the pay for the various officers-

  • From Lt to Major-

Lt – Level 10 (56,100 – 1,77,500)
Captain – Level 10 B (61,300-1,93,900)
Major – Level 11 (69,400 – 2,07,200)

  • From Lt Col to Major General-

Lt Col – Level 12A (1,21,200 – 2,12,400)
Col – Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900)
Brig – Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600)
Maj Gen – Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

  • Lt Gen HAG Scale-

Level 15 (1, 82, 200-2,24,100)

  • HAG+Scale

Level 16 (2,05,400 – 2,24,400)

  • VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lt Gen(NFSG)

Level 17 (2,25,000/-) (fixed)

  • COAS

Level 18 (2,50,000/-) (fixed)

Military Service Pay(MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig: Rs 15,500 per month (fixed)

Note: For more details visit the official website of UPSC and check the notification.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) registration ending soon at upsc.gov.in – check salary, other details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition