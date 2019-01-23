UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) registration ending soon at upsc.gov.in – check salary, other details

UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) application process now active.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Do you wish to serve your country? If yes, then this is your chance. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this month had announced the recruitment of candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I). The application process for the same has been activated and ends soon on February 4, 2019 at 6 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in before the last date to file their candidature. Once selected, candidates will receive training at the respective academy of the services.

Once selected, the candidates will be shortlisted for three services viz, Army, Navy and Air Force. According to the notification, “the selected candidates for the three services viz, Army, Navy and Air Force are given preliminary training both academic and physical for a period of three years at the National Defence Academy which is an Inter-Service Institution.”

UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) post details-

National Defence Academy: 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 50

UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) Important dates-

Application process ends: February 4, 2019

Online Applications can be withdrawn between February 8 and 14 till 6 PM

UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) exam Scheme-

– Mathematics for 2.5 hours for a total of 300 marks

– General Ability Test for 2.5 hours for a total of 600 marks

– SSB Test/Interview: 900 marks

UPSC recruitment 2019: Fixed stipend and Pay for Army Officers and equivalent ranks in Air Force and Navy

– Fixed Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in service academies i.e. during training period at IMA: Rs 56,100 per month

Here are the pay for the various officers-

From Lt to Major-

Lt – Level 10 (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Captain – Level 10 B (61,300-1,93,900)

Major – Level 11 (69,400 – 2,07,200)

From Lt Col to Major General-

Lt Col – Level 12A (1,21,200 – 2,12,400)

Col – Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900)

Brig – Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600)

Maj Gen – Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

Lt Gen HAG Scale-

Level 15 (1, 82, 200-2,24,100)

HAG+Scale

Level 16 (2,05,400 – 2,24,400)

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lt Gen(NFSG)

Level 17 (2,25,000/-) (fixed)

COAS

Level 18 (2,50,000/-) (fixed)

Military Service Pay(MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig: Rs 15,500 per month (fixed)

Note: For more details visit the official website of UPSC and check the notification.