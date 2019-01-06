UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) notification to be released soon at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC recruitment 2019: The official notification for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) will be released by the Union Public Service Commission soon at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the official notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) soon at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to appear for either of the two papers need to keep a tab of the official website for more update on the said exam. Before releasing a detailed notification on the website, the Commission will send out an advertisement of the same on the local newspapers. The NDA and NA (I) examination is likely to be conducted in the month of April (Based on previous years).
In 2018, the NDA & NA I was conducted on April 22 for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA for 141st Course and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application on the official website of UPSC only. The official notice for UPSC NDA NA I 2019 is yet to be released, mentioned below are the details based on previous year’s notification:
Also read| KVS recruitment 2019: Check TGT, PGT, PRT salary with 7th pay commission benefits here
UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-
- Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2001 are eligible.
- The candidates should be a citizen of India, or a subject of Bhutan, or a subject of Nepal, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
- For Army Wing of National Defence Academy:—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
- For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy:—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.