UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) notification to be released soon at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC recruitment 2019 for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy!

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the official notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) soon at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to appear for either of the two papers need to keep a tab of the official website for more update on the said exam. Before releasing a detailed notification on the website, the Commission will send out an advertisement of the same on the local newspapers. The NDA and NA (I) examination is likely to be conducted in the month of April (Based on previous years).

In 2018, the NDA & NA I was conducted on April 22 for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA for 141st Course and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application on the official website of UPSC only. The official notice for UPSC NDA NA I 2019 is yet to be released, mentioned below are the details based on previous year’s notification:

UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-