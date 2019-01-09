UPSC recruitment 2019: NDA, NA (I) notification released, check how to apply at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA, NA (I) notification released at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) at upsc.gov.in. Candidates interested in the exam can visit the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in to know more about the exam and then apply accordingly. The Commission has activated the application on the website and the same will end on February 4, 2019 at 6 PM. Mentioned below are the details that UPSC aspirants need to know and then apply accordingly.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Application process starts: January 9, 2019

Application process ends: February 4, 2019

Online Applications can be withdrawn between February 8 and 14 till 6 PM

UPSC recruitment 2019: Post details-

National Defence Academy : 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 50

Also read| RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways offers 13487 jobs at indianrailways.gov.in; check syllabus, exam pattern

UPSC recruitment 2019: Examination Centre-

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

– Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd July, 2000 and not later than 1st July, 2003 are eligible.

– For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidates should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

– For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Candidates should have passed class 12th or equivalent with Physics and

Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Exam Scheme-

– Mathematics for 2.5 hours for a total of 300 marks

– General Ability Test for 2.5 hours for a total of 600 marks

– SSB Test/Interview: 900 marks

UPSC recruitment 2019: Fixed stipend and Pay for Army Officers and equivalent ranks in Air Force and Navy

– Fixed Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in service academies i.e. during training period at IMA: Rs 56,100 per month

Here are the pay for the various officers-

From Lt to Major-

Lt – Level 10 (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Captain – Level 10 B (61,300-1,93,900)

Major – Level 11 (69,400 – 2,07,200)

From Lt Col to Major General-

Lt Col – Level 12A (1,21,200 – 2,12,400)

Col – Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900)

Brig – Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600)

Maj Gen – Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

Lt Gen HAG Scale-

Level 15 (1, 82, 200-2,24,100)

HAG+Scale

Level 16 (2,05,400 – 2,24,400)

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lt Gen(NFSG)

Level 17 (2,25,000/-) (fixed)

COAS

Level 18 (2,50,000/-) (fixed)

Military Service Pay(MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig: Rs 15,500 per month (fixed)

Note: For more details visit the official website of UPSC and check the notification.