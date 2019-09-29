UPSC Recruitment 2019: Multiple posts with 7th Pay Commission benefits notified at upsconline.nic.in; Check details

UPSC Recruitment 2019: According to the official notification, in case a large number of candidates apply for the posts, the Commission will adopt criteria to shortlist candidates to be called for interview

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for a number of posts at https://upsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply only online on the Online Recruitment Application website at https://www.upsconline.nic.in. Interested candidates can submit online recruitment applications till October 17 till 11.59 pm. The age limit for all the posts is 35 years, except for the post of Drugs Inspector (Unani) in case of which the age limit is 30 years.

According to the official notification, in case a large number of candidates apply for the posts, UPSC will adopt criteria to shortlist candidates to be called for interview. It is important to note that candidates should mention all his/her qualifications and experience while applying.

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on case to case basis.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Medical Officer (Ayurveda)

The UPSC has invited applications for nine posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda). Candidates fulfilling required educational qualifications are eligible to apply for these posts.

Essential educational qualifications:

(i) Degree in Ayurveda of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/Council of equivalent recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council ACT, 1970 (48 of 1970).

(ii) Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda.

Pay Scale:

Pay Band 3 Rs 15,600-39,100/- plus GP Rs 5400/- plus NPA (Pre-revised) – 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay matrix level 10 plus NPA (Revised).

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Medical Officer (Unani)

The UPSC has invited online applications for four Medical Officer (Unani) vacancies.

Essential educational qualifications:

(i) Degree in Unani of a recognised University or Statutory State Board/ Council of equivalent recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council ACT, 1970 (48 of 1970).

(ii) Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Unani.

Pay Scale:

Pay Band 3 Rs 15,600-39,100/- plus GP Rs 5400/- plus NPA (Pre-revised) –7th CPC Pay matrix level 10 plus NPA (Revised).

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Scientist – B (Ballistics)

The UPSC has invited application for one vacancy of Scientist – B (Ballistics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs. Candidates applying for the post are required to possess three years of experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of Ballistics in any Central Government or State Government organisation or recognized research institute or Forensic Science Laboratory under the Central or State Government.

Essential educational qualifications:

Master’s Degree in Physics/Mathematics/Applied Mathematics/Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognised University.

Pay Scale:

Level – 10 (Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500/-) in Pay Matrix as per CCS (R.P.) Rules, 2016. (Total emoluments excluding T.A. and HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs 56,100/- plus DA as applicable per month).

UPSC recruitment 2019: Assistant Director (Industrial Hygiene)

The UPSC has invited applications for for one post of Assistant Director (Industrial Hygiene) in Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute Mumbai, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Essential qualifications:

(A) Educational: Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Bio-chemistry of a recognized University or equivalent. Equivalent qualification(s) is: Associate-ship of Institution of chemists (AIC) offered by the institute of chemists (India), Kolkata.

(B) Experience: Three years research practical experience in industrial Hygiene.

Pay Scale:

Level 10 (Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500) of Pay Matrix Total Emoluments Rs. 56,100 plus D.A. as admissible per month.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Drugs Inspector (Unani)

The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of Drugs Inspector (Unani) on one post.

Essential educational qualifications:

(a) (i) Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Science or Medicine with specialization in clinical Pharmacology or Micro-biology from a recognized University. (ii) Atleast one year’s practical experience in Unani Pharmacy

OR (b) Degree in Unani System of Medicine from a recognised University or a State Government or a statutory faculty, council or Board of Indian System of Medicine recognised by Central the Government / State Governments for this purpose

OR (c) Diploma in Unani System of Medicine granted by a State Government or an institution recognised by the Central Government or a State Government for this purpose.

Pay Scale:

Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC ( Rs 47,600-1,51,100/-)