UPSC recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits at upsc.gov.in | Check details

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a number of new vacancies at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of UPSC now and fill the application form. The online application forms for the below-mentioned posts have been activated on the UPSC online website and the same will remain activated till July 11, 2019 (23:59). All the categories have been offered along with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits. Check the details below to know more and then apply for the same accordingly. UPSC recruitment 2019: Important date Last date for Online Application Process - July 11, 2019 till 23:59 Last date for printing a completely filled application - July 12, 2019 till 23:59 UPSC recruitment 2019: Post details 1. Vacancy Name - System Analyst, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare No. of posts - 1 Age limit - 35 years Salary - Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `A\u2019, Gazetted Non- Ministerial. Educational Qualification - Master\u2019s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. (CS or IT) from a recognized University or Institute. OR B.E. or B.Tech (CE or CS or Computer Technology or CS and Engineering or IT) from a recognized University or Institute. Experience - 3 years\u2019 of post qualification experience in designing one or more programming languages viz., Dot Net(Net), JAVA SCRIPT, XML, SQL SERVER\/ statistics packages for data processing etc. in a Government Office or Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous body or Statutory body or in any recognized institution. 2. Vacancy Name - Company Prosecutor, Ministry of Corporate Affairs No. of posts - 5 Age limit - 30 years Salary - Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group \u2018B\u2019, Gazetted Non- Ministerial Educational Qualification - Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution. 3. Vacancy Name - Superintendent (Printing), Department of Legislative, Ministry of Law and Justice No. of posts - 1 Age limit - 30 years Salary - Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `B\u2019, Gazetted Non- Ministerial Educational Qualification - Degree from a recognised University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act Experience - Three years\u2019 experience of proof reading, particularly proofs of Bills, Acts, Ordinances in a Government Press. 4. Vacancy Name - Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission No. of posts - 1 Age limit - 45 years Salary - Level-11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `A\u2019, Gazetted Non- Ministeria Educational Qualification - Master\u2019s Degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in History\/Sociology\/Economics\/ Political Science\/Public Administration\/ Geography\/ Law from recognised University or equivalent Experience - 5 years post qualification experience in teaching at degree level\/research\/preparation of teaching-learning material\/curriculum development\/educational testing\/examination reforms\/development and administration of the online examination. 5. Vacancy Name - Assistant Chemist, Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation No. of posts - 5 Age limit - 30 years Salary - Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `B\u2019, Gazetted Non- Ministerial Educational Qualification - Master\u2019s Degree in Chemistry or Agricultural Chemistry or Soil Science from a recognized University\/Institute or equivalent Experience - Two years of experience in Ground Water Analysis and Ground Water Chemistry. UPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply Candidates who wish to apply Online for the above mentioned posts on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website at upsconline.nic.in. It is to be note that the online application will not be available anywhere else. All interested candidates need to make sure that they fulfil all the eligibility criterias that have been laid down by the Commission.