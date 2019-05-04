UPSC recruitment 2019: Last date to apply online for Combined Medical Services soon at upsc.gov.in | Check salary, other details

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the month of April invited candidates to apply for a number of Combined Medical Services posts at upsc.gov.in. Candidates interested in the same can visit the official website of UPSC to apply for the same. The Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination is being conducted by the commission for selection to the posts of - Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Check the details below to know more. UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates for Combined Medical Services Last date for Online Applications - May 6, 2019 till 6 PM Online application can be withdrawn - From May 13, 2019 to May 20, 2019 till 6 PM UPSC recruitment 2019: No of posts and their details Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways - 300 Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services - 46 Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services - 250 General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 07 General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation - 362 UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria Age limit - 32 years as on August 1, 2019 Educational Qualification - Aspirants should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Examination. UPSC recruitment 2019: Examination Scheme The exam will consist of two parts after which the candidates will be selected for the posts. You can read more about it here- Part-I - Computer Based Examination (500 Marks) - 2 hours duration Part-II - Personality Test (100 Marks) UPSC recruitment 2019: Salary Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways | Level 10 of Pay Matrix (Pre Revised PB-3, Rs. 15,600-39,100\/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400\/-) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services | Pay level 10 of the pay matrix plus NPA Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services | Level-10 (Rs. 56,100 to Rs.1,77,500\/-) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council | Pay Matrix Level-10 Rs. 56,100-1,77,500\/- + restricted Non-practicing allowance (NPA). GDMO shall be entitled for promotion as Senior Medical Officer in the Pay Matrix Level\u201311 Rs.67700-208700\/- and from Senior Medical Officer to Chief Medical Officer in the Pay Matrix Level-12 Rs.78800-209200\/- and from Chief Medical Officer to Chief Medical Officer (Non- 23 functional Selection Grade) in the Pay Matrix Level\u201313 Rs.118500-214100\/- and Senior Administrative Grade Pay Matrix Level\u201314 Rs.144200-218200 General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation | Salary at the minimum of first cell of Rs.56,100\/- in the level 10 of the Pay Matrix under 7th CPC (corresponding to pre-revised scale in PB\u20133 Rs.15600-39100+GP Rs.5400\/-)plus NPA and other admissible allowances as per rules.