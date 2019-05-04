UPSC recruitment 2019: Last date to apply online for Combined Medical Services soon at upsc.gov.in | Check salary, other details

UPSC Recruitment 2019 | Candidates can apply online now for Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination till May 6, 2019 ; 6 PM.

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the month of April invited candidates to apply for a number of Combined Medical Services posts at upsc.gov.in. Candidates interested in the same can visit the official website of UPSC to apply for the same. The Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination is being conducted by the commission for selection to the posts of – Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Check the details below to know more.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates for Combined Medical Services

Last date for Online Applications – May 6, 2019 till 6 PM
Online application can be withdrawn – From May 13, 2019 to May 20, 2019 till 6 PM

UPSC recruitment 2019: No of posts and their details

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways – 300
Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services – 46
Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services – 250
General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council – 07
General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation – 362

UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – 32 years as on August 1, 2019
Educational Qualification – Aspirants should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Examination.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Examination Scheme

The exam will consist of two parts after which the candidates will be selected for the posts. You can read more about it here-

Part-I – Computer Based Examination (500 Marks) – 2 hours duration
Part-II – Personality Test (100 Marks)

UPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways | Level 10 of Pay Matrix (Pre Revised PB-3, Rs. 15,600-39,100/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/-)

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services | Pay level 10 of the pay matrix plus NPA

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services | Level-10 (Rs. 56,100 to Rs.1,77,500/-)

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council | Pay Matrix Level-10 Rs. 56,100-1,77,500/- + restricted Non-practicing allowance (NPA). GDMO shall be entitled for promotion as Senior Medical Officer in the Pay Matrix Level–11 Rs.67700-208700/- and from Senior Medical Officer to Chief Medical Officer in the Pay Matrix Level-12 Rs.78800-209200/- and from Chief Medical Officer to Chief Medical Officer (Non- 23 functional Selection Grade) in the Pay Matrix Level–13 Rs.118500-214100/- and Senior Administrative Grade Pay Matrix Level–14 Rs.144200-218200/-.

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation | Salary at the minimum of first cell of Rs.56,100/- in the level 10 of the Pay Matrix under 7th CPC (corresponding to pre-revised scale in PB–3 Rs.15600-39100+GP Rs.5400/-)plus NPA and other admissible allowances as per rules.

