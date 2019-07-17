UPSC recruitment 2019: Jobs with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits in offing | Check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2019: Government jobs alert! Apply now for various jobs under the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in now. Check salary and other details.
UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its latest recruitment bid has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at upsc.gov.in. Interetsed and eligible candidates can rush to the official website of the commission now to fill the application forms. It is to be noted that the application process is open till August 1, 2019 only, so all aspirants must fill in their application forms much before that. Mentioned below are few details that candidates need to take note of before fill in the forms.
UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates
Last date for online application – August 1, 2019 upto 23.59 hrs
Last date for submission of Online application – August 2, 2019 upto 23.59 hrs
UPSC recruitment 2019: Post Details
1. Junior Scientific Officer (Chemistry) Central Forensic Science Laboratory
Note: Candidates need to note that this post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Deaf/Hard of Hearing Cat.-(b)/ Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy Cat.-(c) with disability i.e. Hard of Hearing (HH) or One leg affected (R or L).
- No of posts – 1
- Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Chemistry/Biochemistry/Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized Universit
- Age Limit – 30 years
- Salary – Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘B’, Gazetted Non- Ministerial
- Experience – Two years experience of Analytical method and research in the field of Chemistry
2. Scientist ‘B’ (Biology), Central Forensic Science Laboratory
Note: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Deaf/Hard of Hearing Cat.-(b)/ Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy Cat.-(c) with disability i.e. Hard of Hearing (HH) or One leg affected (R or L).
- No of posts – 1
- Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Botany / Zoology / Microbiology / Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Physical Anthropology/ Forensic Science/ Genetics with Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University
- Age Limit – 35 years
- Salary – Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `A’, Gazetted NonMinisterial.
- Experience – Three years experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of Bio-technology / Molecular Biology / working in DNA Laboratory
3. Scientist ‘B’ (Explosive), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services
Note: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Deaf/Hard of Hearing Cat.-(b)/ Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy Cat.-(c) with disability i.e. Hard of Hearing (HH) or One leg affected (R or L).
- No of posts – 1
- Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University
- Age Limit – 35 years
- Salary – Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Experience – Three years experience of analytical methods and research
4. Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services
Note: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Deaf/Hard of Hearing Cat.-(b)/ Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy Cat.-(c) with disability i.e. Hard of Hearing (HH) or One leg affected (R or L).
- No of posts – 1
- Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/ Biochemistry / Pharmacology / Pharmacy / Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University
- Age Limit – 38 years
- Salary – Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `A’, Gazetted Non- Ministerial.
- Experience – Three years experience of analytical methods and research
5. Assistant Employment Officer, Directorate General of Employment
Note: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy with disability i.e. Both legs affected but not arms (BL) or One leg affected (R or L) (OL)or One arm affected (R or L).
- No of posts – 1
- Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Commerce or Social Welfare or Social Work or Economics or Statistics or Psychology or Education of a recognized university or equivalent
- Age Limit – 30 years
- Salary – Level-6 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `B’, Gazetted Non- Ministerial
- Experience – Two Years Experience of socio-economic investigation or research preferably in relation to demography employment and unemployment or manpower problems.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.