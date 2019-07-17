UPSC recruitment 2019: Jobs with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits in offing | Check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2019!

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its latest recruitment bid has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at upsc.gov.in. Interetsed and eligible candidates can rush to the official website of the commission now to fill the application forms. It is to be noted that the application process is open till August 1, 2019 only, so all aspirants must fill in their application forms much before that. Mentioned below are few details that candidates need to take note of before fill in the forms.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date for online application – August 1, 2019 upto 23.59 hrs

Last date for submission of Online application – August 2, 2019 upto 23.59 hrs

UPSC recruitment 2019: Post Details

1. Junior Scientific Officer (Chemistry) Central Forensic Science Laboratory

Note: Candidates need to note that this post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Deaf/Hard of Hearing Cat.-(b)/ Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy Cat.-(c) with disability i.e. Hard of Hearing (HH) or One leg affected (R or L).

No of posts – 1

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Chemistry/Biochemistry/Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized Universit

Age Limit – 30 years

Salary – Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘B’, Gazetted Non- Ministerial

Experience – Two years experience of Analytical method and research in the field of Chemistry

2. Scientist ‘B’ (Biology), Central Forensic Science Laboratory

Note: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Deaf/Hard of Hearing Cat.-(b)/ Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy Cat.-(c) with disability i.e. Hard of Hearing (HH) or One leg affected (R or L).

No of posts – 1

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Botany / Zoology / Microbiology / Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Physical Anthropology/ Forensic Science/ Genetics with Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University

Age Limit – 35 years

Salary – Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `A’, Gazetted NonMinisterial.

Experience – Three years experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of Bio-technology / Molecular Biology / working in DNA Laboratory

3. Scientist ‘B’ (Explosive), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services

Note: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Deaf/Hard of Hearing Cat.-(b)/ Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy Cat.-(c) with disability i.e. Hard of Hearing (HH) or One leg affected (R or L).

No of posts – 1

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University

Age Limit – 35 years

Salary – Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Experience – Three years experience of analytical methods and research

4. Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services

Note: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Deaf/Hard of Hearing Cat.-(b)/ Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy Cat.-(c) with disability i.e. Hard of Hearing (HH) or One leg affected (R or L).

No of posts – 1

Educational Qualification – Master’s Degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/ Biochemistry / Pharmacology / Pharmacy / Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University

Age Limit – 38 years

Salary – Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `A’, Gazetted Non- Ministerial.

Experience – Three years experience of analytical methods and research

5. Assistant Employment Officer, Directorate General of Employment

Note: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons viz. Locomotor Disability / Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy Cured/ Dwarfism/ Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy with disability i.e. Both legs affected but not arms (BL) or One leg affected (R or L) (OL)or One arm affected (R or L).