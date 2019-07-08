UPSC recruitment 2019!

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants are requested to take a note of major updates for two major examinations at upsc.gov.in. While the application process for one of the below-mentioned examination has ended, the last date of application for the other is today. The two exams are – Combined Defence Services (II) Examination 2019 and Combined Medical Services Examination 2019. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned data and then act accordingly.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019

The last date to apply for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) is today, candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of UPSC now to fill the application form. The link for online registration is available only till 6 Pm today. Candidates can visit the direct link – https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php to fill the form and complete the process. For more details visit the official website.

Important dates-

Window to withdraw application form – July 15 to July 22

UPSC recruitment 2019: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019

The e-admit card for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination, 2019 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of the commission to download their admit cards now.

Exam timetable for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019

July 21, 2019

9.30 AM to 11.30 AM – Paper – I (Code No. 1): General Medicine and Paediatrics

2 PM to 4 PM – Paper – II (Code No. 2): (a)Surgery; (b)Gynaecology& Obstetrics; (c)Preventive & Social Medicine

UPSC CMS Recruitment 2019: How to download E-admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under the ‘What’s new’ tab, click on ‘e – Admit Card: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019’

Step 3: Now press the ‘Click here’ link under Download e-Admit Card

Step 4: Follow the procedure now and download your Admit Card

Note: Candidates should remember that the e-admit cards for the Combined Medical Services Examination will be available on the website until July 21, 2019 only.