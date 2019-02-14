UPSC recruitment 2019: Important update for Union Public Service Commission aspirants at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC recruitment 2019 update!

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a aprt of its latest recruitment drive has released an important update for aspirants who had applied for the Combined Defence Services Examination-I, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website now to check what has been updated. According to the Press note, the board has announced the results of CDS-I on the official website and now candidates can visit the official website to check their scores and prepare for the process that follows.

According to the release, “The Marks Information in respect of the candidates of the Combined Defence Services Examination-I, 2018 has been hosted in the Commission’s Website. The candidates may download their individual marks by keeping in the relevant details.” It further says that the “Commission has started the Disclosure Scheme for the willing non-recommended/non-qualified candidates with the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018 with a view to

provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates. The details will include Name of the candidate, Father’s/Husband’s name, Date of Birth, Category (SC/ST/OBC/PH/Minority), Gender, Education, Complete Address and E-mail address.”

For candidates who have not been able to qualify the paper, the release states that “The non-qualified candidates may have to mark their option as Yes Or No for disclosure of their scores and other personal details., as above, in the Commission’s Website, which will also be linked to the National Career Service (NCS) Portal of the Government of India.”

Meanwhile, the commission is all set to release the official notification of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 along with the notification for Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 through CS(P) Examination 2019 on February 19, 2019. The application process for the same will begin on the same date and continue till March 18, 2019. The exam for the two will be conducted on June 2,2019.