UPSC recruitment 2019: Important update for Union Public Service Commission aspirants — Check details

UPSC recruitment 2019!

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam dates for two examinations the application process for which took place last year. Candidates who are registered for either of the two examination can visit the official website of UPSC to check the same. The Commission along with the computer-based examination date has also released the list of test centres, the scheme of test and syllabus of the test. Candidates can check the details for the two exams below and then prepare for them accordingly.

Assistant Director (Cost) in the Office of Chief Advisor (Cost), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance

Notification date – October 27, 2018

Application date ended – November 15, 2018

No. of Posts – 10

10 Exam Date – October 20, 2019

October 20, 2019 Exam time – 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

09:30 AM to 11:30 AM Test centres – Bhopal, Kolkata, Delhi (including NCR), Dispur (Guwahati), Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jammu and Port Blair.

Bhopal, Kolkata, Delhi (including NCR), Dispur (Guwahati), Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jammu and Port Blair. Scheme of Examination –

(a) The test will be of two hours duration.

(b) All questions will carry equal marks.

(c) The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

(d) The medium of Test will be English only.

(e) There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one‐third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

(f) The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

Syllabus for the test –

The syllabus of the Test will broadly comprise the following topics:

1. Cost Audit under Companies Act

2. Cost Accounting Records Rules under Companies Act

3. Costs. Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis

4. Pricing Decision

5. Budgetary Control

6. Financial Statement Analysis

7. Costing Methods

8. Marginal Costing

9. Standard Costing

10. Material Management

11. Decision Making

12. Capital Budgeting

13. Enterprise Resource Planning

14. Project Management Techniques

15. Cost Accounting Standard

16. Emerging Concepts in Cost and Management Accounting

Assistant Director of Operations in Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Ministry of Civil Aviation

Notification date – November 24, 2018

Application date ended – December 13, 2018

No. of Posts – 37

37 Exam Date – October 20, 2019

October 20, 2019 Exam time – 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Test centres – Bhopal, Kolkata, Delhi (including NCR), Dispur (Guwahati), Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jammu and Port Blair.

Bhopal, Kolkata, Delhi (including NCR), Dispur (Guwahati), Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jammu and Port Blair. Scheme of Examination –

(a) The test will be of two hours duration

(b) All questions will carry equal marks

(c) The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of answer

(d) The medium of the test will be English only

(e) There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question

(f) The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks

Syllabus for the test –

1. Fundamentals of Aerodynamics

2. Aircraft Structures and Systems

3. Licensing of aerodrome, flight crew and air transport

4. Aerodrome design, Planning and Management

5. Air Navigation, basic knowledge of aviation meteorology and flight operations

6. Air Traffic Control and Planning

7. Airport Air Traffic Control Communications: Procedures and Phraseology

8. Air Traffic Control Procedures and Organization

9. Theory and Fundamentals of Radar Operations

10. Air Regulations

11. Flight Safety