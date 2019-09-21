UPSC recruitment 2019: Important update for Union Public Service Commission aspirants — Check details

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission aspirants who are registered to appear for the below mentioned Computer-Based recruitment test can check the details and plan accordingly.
UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam dates for two examinations the application process for which took place last year. Candidates who are registered for either of the two examination can visit the official website of UPSC to check the same. The Commission along with the computer-based examination date has also released the list of test centres, the scheme of test and syllabus of the test. Candidates can check the details for the two exams below and then prepare for them accordingly.
Assistant Director (Cost) in the Office of Chief Advisor (Cost), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance
Notification date – October 27, 2018
Application date ended – November 15, 2018
- No. of Posts – 10
- Exam Date – October 20, 2019
- Exam time – 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
- Test centres – Bhopal, Kolkata, Delhi (including NCR), Dispur (Guwahati), Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jammu and Port Blair.
- Scheme of Examination –
(a) The test will be of two hours duration.
(b) All questions will carry equal marks.
(c) The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.
(d) The medium of Test will be English only.
(e) There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one‐third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.
(f) The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.
- Syllabus for the test –
The syllabus of the Test will broadly comprise the following topics:
1. Cost Audit under Companies Act
2. Cost Accounting Records Rules under Companies Act
3. Costs. Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis
4. Pricing Decision
5. Budgetary Control
6. Financial Statement Analysis
7. Costing Methods
8. Marginal Costing
9. Standard Costing
10. Material Management
11. Decision Making
12. Capital Budgeting
13. Enterprise Resource Planning
14. Project Management Techniques
15. Cost Accounting Standard
16. Emerging Concepts in Cost and Management Accounting
Assistant Director of Operations in Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Ministry of Civil Aviation
Notification date – November 24, 2018
Application date ended – December 13, 2018
- No. of Posts – 37
- Exam Date – October 20, 2019
- Exam time – 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
- Test centres – Bhopal, Kolkata, Delhi (including NCR), Dispur (Guwahati), Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jammu and Port Blair.
- Scheme of Examination –
(a) The test will be of two hours duration
(b) All questions will carry equal marks
(c) The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of answer
(d) The medium of the test will be English only
(e) There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question
(f) The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks
- Syllabus for the test –
1. Fundamentals of Aerodynamics
2. Aircraft Structures and Systems
3. Licensing of aerodrome, flight crew and air transport
4. Aerodrome design, Planning and Management
5. Air Navigation, basic knowledge of aviation meteorology and flight operations
6. Air Traffic Control and Planning
7. Airport Air Traffic Control Communications: Procedures and Phraseology
8. Air Traffic Control Procedures and Organization
9. Theory and Fundamentals of Radar Operations
10. Air Regulations
11. Flight Safety
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.