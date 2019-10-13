UPSC recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancies with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits | Check details

UPSC recruitment 2019!

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Sevice Commission (UPSC) has invited candidates to apply for a number of new vacancies on the official website at upsc.nic.in. Candidates can rush to the website now and fill the form. The online applications have invited for the selection of candidates to the below-mentioned posts. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned details and then apply accordingly.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application ends – October 31, 2019 (23:59)

Last date for printing completely submitted online application – November 1, 2019 (23:59)

UPSC recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Botanist, Botanical Survey of India

Where – Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

No of Posts – 13

Salary – Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `B’, Gazetted Non- Ministerial.

Educational Qualification – Master’s degree in Botany/ Horticulture/ Life Sciences/ Agriculture from a recognized University

Age limit – 30 years

Experience needed – 3 years of experience of Research in any of the following branches: Angiosperms/ Gymnosperms/ Algae/Fungi/ Lichens/ Bryophytes/ Pteridophytes/ Horticulture/ Arboriculture/ Forestry/Ecology & Environment/ Economic Botany/ Museology (as evidenced bypublications).

2. Legal Officer (Grade-II), Legal and Treaties Division

Where – Ministry of External Affairs

No of Posts – 6

Salary – Level-11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `A’, Gazetted Non-Ministerial.

Educational Qualification – Master Degree in Law with specialization in the field of International Law and/or International Relations or International Organization from a recognized University.

Age limit – 40 years

Experience needed – 5 years experience after obtaining minimum educational qualification in Legal Affairs, namely, Legal Practitioner, in Legal Service of the Government; teaching or conducting or guiding research in International Law or in the Law of International Organizations.

3. Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless

Where – Ministry of Home Affairs

No of Posts – 13

Salary – Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group `B’, Gazetted Non-Ministerial

Educational Qualification – B.Tech. or BE or BSc. (Engnr.) degree in Electronics or Electronics and Telecommunication or Electronics and Communication or Information Technology or Computer Science or Information and Communication Technology or Electrical Engineering with Telecommunication as a special subject from a recognised University or Institute

Age limit – 30 years

4. Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesia)

Where – Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No of Posts – 20

Salary – Rs 15600-39100/- plus GP 6600/- with NPA as per rules (Pre Revised). Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Delhi Health Services

Educational Qualification – A recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

Age limit – 45 years

Experience needed – Three years’ experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree or Five years experience after obtaining the Post Graduate Diploma.

5. Specialist Grade III (Bio-Chemistry)

Where – Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No of Posts – 2

Salary – Rs 15600-39100/- plus GP 6600/- with NPA as per rules (Pre Revised). Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Delhi Health Services

Educational Qualification – A recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956

Age limit – 45 years

Experience needed – Three years’ experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree

6. Specialist Grade III (Cardiology)

Where – Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No of Posts – 1

Salary – Rs 15600- 39100/- plus GP 6600/- with NPA as per rules (Pre Revised). Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Delhi Health Services.

Educational Qualification – A recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

Age limit – 45 years

7. Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine)

Where – Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No of Posts – 3

Salary – Rs 15600-39100/- plus GP 6600/- with NPA as per rules (Pre Revised). Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Delhi Health Services

Educational Qualification – A recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

Age limit – 45 years

Experience needed – 3 years experience in the concerned specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree.

8. Specialist Grade III (General Medicine)

Where – Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No of Posts – 15

Salary – Rs 15600-39100/- plus GP 6600/- with NPA as per rules (Pre Revised). Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Delhi Health Services

Educational Qualification – A recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

Age limit – 45 years

Experience needed – Three years’ experience in the concerned specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree

9. Specialist Grade III (General Surgery)

Where – Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No of Posts – 9

Salary – Rs 15600-39100/- plus GP 6600/- with NPA as per rules (Pre Revised). Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Delhi Health Services

Educational Qualification – A recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

Age limit – 45 years

Experience needed – 3 years experience in the concerned specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree

10. Specialist Grade III (Neuro Surgery)

Where – Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No of Posts – 5

Salary – Rs 15600-39100/- plus GP 6600/- with NPA as per rules (Pre Revised). Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Delhi Health Services

Educational Qualification – A recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

Age limit – 45 years

Experience needed – 3 years experience in the concerned specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree

UPSC recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fees – Rs 25

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in and fill the form. It is to be noted that applications received through any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates will be required to upload all required documents towards the completion of their form.