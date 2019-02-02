UPSC recruitment 2019: Fresh Union Public Service Commission jobs at upsc.gov.in; check salary, other details

UPSC recruitment 2019!

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a part of its latest hiring has invited candidates to apply for a number of job vacancies at upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the posts on offer. The last date to apply for the posts is February 14, 2019. The vacancies are for the post of an Assistant Director in the North Eastern

Police Academy and a Professor of Hospital Administration-cumMedical Superintendent, Government Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh. Check the details mentioned below to know more about the posts on offer apply for the same accordingly.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates (Same for all)-

Online application process closes: February 14, 2019; 23:59 Hrs

Last date for printing completely submitted online form: February 15, 2019; 23:59 Hrs

UPSC recruitment 2019: Post details-

1. Assistant Director (Management), North Eastern Police Academy, (NEPA), Ministry of Home Affairs

Age- 35 years

Salary- Rs. 15,600 -39100/- with Grade pay Rs. 5400/-

Educational Qualification- Master Degree in Management Studies with a specialization in HR management.

Experience required- 3 years of experience in Management Studies teaching

2. Professor of Hospital Administration-cum Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration

Age- 50 yrs

Salary- Rs. 37,400-67,000/-(PB-4) with Grade Pay Rs. 10,000/-

Educational Qualification- Basic qualification in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act

Experience required- 10 years of experience after acquiring Postgraduate Qualification out of which four years should be as Reader/ Associate Professor in Health Administration/ Community Medicine/ Social & Preventive Medicine/ Hospital Administration in a Recognized Medical College.

UPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in to fill the form. They must upload and input the correct documents/certificates and personal information to complete the process.