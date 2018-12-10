UPSC Recruitment 2019: Fresh Union Public Service Commission jobs announced with 7th Pay Commission benefits at upsc.gov.in, check details

Published: December 10, 2018

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications for a top-level job at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications for a top-level job at upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to fill the online application. They can also check the below-mentioned details like eligibility criteria, pay scale, duties, important dates and others before filling the application. The post on offer is for a Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) under the Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai (Ministry of Shipping). While the detailed notification for the same is available on the official website, the online recruitment application is available at upsconline.nic.in. Check below-mentioned details to know more.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Posts details-

– Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 1 post

UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates-

  • Last date for the submission of online application: December 27, 2018; 23:59 Hrs
  • Last date for the printing of completely submitted online application: December 28, 2018; 23:59 Hrs

UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria-

– Certificate of Competency as Master of a Foreign Going Ship as recognized by the Government of India
– 5 years of service as Deck officer
– Extra Master’s Certificate of Competency; or Master of Science Degree in Maritime Affairs awarded by a recognized University
– Experience in survey and inspection of merchant ships
– Age limit: 50 years (5 years relaxation for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates)

UPSC recruitment 2019: Salary-

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary according to the Level-12 of the pay matrix as the 7th CPC.

UPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply-

– Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in
– Upload necessary documents in the Online Recruitment Application (ORA)
– Fill all detail correctly and double check before submitting
– Pay application fees in the prescribed manner

Note: Candidates need to note that no mobile phones are allowed in the campus of UPSC examination/ Interview hall.

