UPSC Recruitment 2019: Fresh job vacancies announced with 7th Pay Commission benefits at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC Recruitment 2019!

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a number of fresh job vacancies at upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of UPSC or UPSC online to know more about the posts on offer along with other related details. The last date of online application has been mentioned below along with the 7th Pay Commission salary that the selected candidates will receive once they have been shortlisted. Mentioned below are the details, check and then apply accordingly.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Post details-

1. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon: 1 post

2. Associate Professor/ Sr. Lecturer in Education: 1 post

3. Specialist Grade-III (Medicine): 5 posts

4. Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology): 5 posts

5. Functional Manager (Credit): 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Last date for submission of online application: January 10, 2019; 23:59 Hrs

Last date for printing completely submitted online application: January 11, 2019; 23:59 Hrs

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacant post details-

1. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Central Sheep Breeding Farm, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Salary: Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Age: 38 years

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a University included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule to the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984

Experience required: 3 years’ experience in disease investigation and treatment work in a large institution livestock farm preferably a sheep farm.

2. Associate Professor/ Sr. Lecturer in Education, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Salary: Level-11 in the pay matrix plus NPA as per 7th CPC

Age: 35 years

Educational Qualification: 2nd class M.Ed of a recognised University

Experience required: 5 years of experience in teaching preferably in a University College.

3. Specialist Grade-III (Medicine), Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Salary: Level-11 in the pay matrix plus NPA as per 7th CPC

Age: 40 years

Educational Qualification: A recognized Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree qualification. Post-Graduate Degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or super speciality, namely Doctor of Medicine (Medicine).

Experience required: 3 years of experience in the concerned speciality or super speciality after obtaining the first post graduate degree or 5 years of experience after the postgraduate diploma.

4. Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology), Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Salary: Level-11 in the pay matrix plus NPA as per 7th CPC

Age: 40 years

Educational Qualification: A recognized Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree qualification. Post-Graduate Degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or super speciality, namely Master of Surgery (Ophthalmology).

Experience required: 3 years of experience in the concerned speciality or super speciality after obtaining the first postgraduate degree OR 5 years of experience after the postgraduate diploma.

5. Functional Manager (Credit), District Industries Centre, Industries Department, Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Administration

Salary: Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Age: 35 years

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Economics/ Commerce /Business Studies from a recognised University / Institute. Master’s degree in Economics / Commerce / Business studies from a recognised University/Institute.