UPSC recruitment 2019: Important update for Union Public Service Commission jobs aspirants | Check details

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam date and time for a number of exams at upsc.gov.in. It is to be noted that the application for the recruitment process of these exams took place in the first half of this year and even in the last two months of 2018. The exam dates have been released for the recruitment process of – Deputy Architect in Military Engineer Service, MOD; Assistant Director of Operations in DGCA; Assistant Director (Cost), Ministry of Finance; Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer), GNCTD and Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board. Candidates who are registered to appear for these can check the details mentioned below.

UPSC exam 2019: Recruitment of Assistant Director (Cost), Ministry of Finance

UPSC has released the exam date and time for the Computer Based Recruitment Test for the recruitment of Assistant Director (Cost) in the Office of Chief Advisor (Cost), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. The notification for the same was released on October 28, 2018 and the online application process ended on November 15, 2018 (23.59). Check these details to know more.

No. of posts – 10

Exam Date: October 20, 2019 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM (Candidates can report at the exam centre by 8 AM)

Scheme of the Test –

(a) The test will be of two hours duration.

(b) All questions will carry equal marks.

(c) The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

(d) The medium of Test will be English only.

(e) There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one‐third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

(f) The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

UPSC exam 2019: Recruitment of Medical Officer, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

UPSC has released the exam date and time for the Computer Based Recruitment Test for the recruitment of Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer) in Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. The notification for the same was released on January 12, 2019 and the online application process ended on January 31, 2019. Check these details to know more.

No. of posts – 327

Exam Date: October 20, 2019 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 2 PM to 4 PM

Scheme of the Test –

(a) The test will be of two hours duration.

(b) All questions will carry equal marks.

(c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

(d) The medium of the test will be English only.

(e) There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

(f) The test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

UPSC exam 2019: Recruitment of Assistant Hydrogeologist, Ministry of Water Resources

UPSC has released the exam date and time for the Computer Based Recruitment Test for the recruitment of Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. The notification for the same was released on April 13, 2019 and the online application process ended on May 2, 2019. Check these details to know more.

No. of posts – 50

Exam Date: October 20, 2019 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM (Candidates can report at the exam centre by 8 AM)

Scheme of the Test –

(a) The test will be of two hours duration.

(b) All questions will carry equal marks.

(c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

(d) The medium of the test will be English only.

(e) There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

(f) The test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

UPSC exam 2019: Recruitment of Deputy Architect in Military Engineer Service, Ministry of Defence

No. of posts – 7

Exam Date: October 20, 2019 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 2 PM to 4 Pm (Candidates can report at the exam centre by 12.30 PM)

Scheme of the Test –

(a) The test will be of two hours duration.

(b) All questions will carry equal marks.

(c) The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

(d) The medium of Test will be English only.

(e) There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

(f) The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

UPSC exam 2019: Recruitment of Assistant Director of Operations in Directorate General of Civil Aviation

UPSC has released the exam date and time for the Computer Based Recruitment Test for the recruitment of Assistant Director of Operations in Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Ministry of Civil Aviation. The notification for the same was released on November 24, 2018 and the online application process ended on December 13, 2018. Check these details to know more.

No. of posts – 37

Exam Date: October 20, 2019 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM (Candidates can report at the exam centre by 8 AM)

Scheme of the Test –

(a) The test will be of two hours duration.

(b) All questions will carry equal marks.

(c) The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

(d) The medium of the test will be English only.

(e) There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

(f) The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.