UPSC recruitment 2019: Engineering Services Examination registrations ending soon; apply now at upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2019!

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Sevice Commission has initiated the online registration of its Engineering Services Examination 2019 last month and the same will be ending soon on October 22, 2019. Students who wish to apply for the test should visit the official website of UPSC now and apply now at upsc.gov.in. The examination is being conducted for recruitment to Services/ Posts under Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. This is the stage 1 or Preliminary stage of the exam that is set to be conducted on January 6, 2019, candidates who successfully qualify this stage will be able to sit for the mains examination, the schedule for which is yet to be released. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note before filling the form.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Post details-

A total of 581 vacancies are to be filled through the Engineering Services Examination. Of this, 34 vacancies are for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

1. Minimum age limit- 21 years, maximum age limit- 30 years as on January 1, 2019.

2. The aspirant must have a degree in Engineering from a recognised institute in the country.

3. The candidate must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to Engineering Services Examination, 2019.

UPSC recruitment 2019: How to Apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ESE registration or UPSC exam registration

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Complete the registration process and click submit

Step 5: Save and take a print out of the confirmation form

Application Fees- Rs 200

Note: For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC now.