UPSC Recruitment 2019: Civil Services Main exam to begin from this date – check details

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The exam will be held later this year.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Days after announcing prelims results, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally come out with Civil Services main exam 2019 schedule. The exam will be held in the month of September

UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2019 Timetable:

Paper I (Essay): The exam will be held on September 20 between 9 am – 12 pm.

Paper II ( General Studies-I): This exam will be conducted on September 21 from 9 am – 12 pm.

Paper III ( General Studies-II): It will be held on September 21 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Paper IV (General Studies-III): This will be held on September 22 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Paper V( General Studies-IV): It will be conducted on September 22 from 2 pm to 5 pm)

Paper-A: The Indian Language will be conducted on September 28 from 9 am to 12 pm . (Assamese//Bodo/Bengali/ Hindi/ Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithili/ Oriya/ Dogri/Gujarati/Kannada/Malayalam/Marathi/Manipuri/Nepali/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Santhali/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic script)//Urdu/Tamil/Telugu)

Paper-VI: The Optional Paper-I will be conducted on September 29 from 9 am to 12 pm.

(Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Agriculture/Anthropology/ Botany/Civil Engineering/Chemistry/ Commerce & Accountancy/Electrical Engineering/Economics/ Geology/Geography/ History/Law/Mathematics/Management/ Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Physics/ Philosophy/ Political Science & International Relations/Public Administration/Psychology/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Kannada/Hindi/Konkani/Kashmiri/ Malayalam/Manipuri/Maithili/Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English

Paper-VII: Optional Paper-II – will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on September 29.

(Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Agriculture/Anthropology/ Botany/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Chemistry/Electrical Engineering/Economics/ Geology/Geography/ History/Law/Mathematics/Management/ Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Physics/ Philosophy/Political Science & International Relations/Public Administration/Psychology/Statistics/ Sociology/Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bodo/ Bengali/ Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kashmiri/Kannada/ Konkani/Malayalam/Maithili/Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Sindhi/ Santhali/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English)

In the meantime, the UPSC has ISSUED notification inviting APPLICANTS who cleared the preliminary exam to fill the DAF or Detailed Application Form. Candidates may submit DAF form online from August 1. They may submit the form through the official website upsconline.nic.in till August 16.