UPSC Recruitment 2019: CISF AC notification released at upsc.gov.in, check online application dates, exam scheme

UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2019!

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission as a part of its latest hiring process has invited candidates to fill vacant Assistant Commandants (Executive) posts in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The commission for the same is all set to conduct a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination in New Delhi on March 3, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to fill the online application form and know more about the recruitment process. The information about the same was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Gazette of India dated 05.12.2018 that is also available on the official website at cisf.gov.in. Mentioned below are some details that will come in handy for candidates who wish to apply.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Last date for online application: December 31, 2018

Last date to send in the hard copy of online application with required documents: January 8, 2019

Exam date: March 3, 2019

UPSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Step 1: Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they can click on the link that says ‘Application for CISFLDCE, 2019’

Step 3: Register yourself before filling application form

Step 4: Create your registration account and complete the process

Step 5: Fill the application form

Send the filled in online application (hard copy) to-

Director General,

Central Industrial Security Force,

13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road,

New Delhi- 110003

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Scheme for written examination-

The written examination for this Union Public Service Commission examination will comprise of two papers.

The paper-1 will be based on General ability and Intelligence and Professional Skill.

Total marks: 300

Total Questions: 150

Time: 2.5 hrs

Part-A of paper-1: General Ability and Intelligence – 150 Marks (75 Questions)

Part-B of paper-1: Professional Skill – 150 Marks (75 Questions)

Paper-2 will have an Essay, Precis Writing and Comprehension.

Total marks: 100

Time: 2 hrs

For more information on the UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment, candidates are requested to visit the official website of the respective examination.