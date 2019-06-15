UPSC recruitment 2019: Check full syllabus for Combined Defence Services (II) Examination here

Published: June 15, 2019 8:36:21 PM

UPSC recruitment 2019: The official notification for Combined Defence Services (II) Examination has been released by UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Check the full syllabus, important dates, how to apply here.

UPSC recruitment 2019: The official notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of UPSC now to apply for the same. The CDS examination is conducted for selection to the Indian Military Academy- Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy- Ezhimala, Air Force Academy- Hyderabad and Officers’ Training Academy- Chennai. Check the details below to know more. There are a total of 417 vacancies across the courses on offer. The registration process for CDS 2 began on June 12 and will continue until July 8, 2019. Check the details mentioned below to know more about the exam and check the full syllabus.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates for Combined Defence Services II

Last date to fill Online Applications – July 8, 2019; 6 PM
Online Applications can be withdrawn – From July 17 to July 22; 6 PM

UPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in to fill the online application. They will be required to pay Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Syllabus for Combined Defence Services II

  • English

The question paper will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of English and workmanlike use of words.

  • General Knowledge

This will include questions on current events and of matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific subject. The paper will also include questions on History of India and Geography of a nature which candidate should be able to answer without special study.

  • Arithmetic

Number System – Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real numbers. Fundamental operations, addition, substraction, multiplication, division, Square roots, Decimal fractions. Unitary method, time and distance, time and work, percentages, applications to simple and compound interest, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, variation.

Elementary Number Theory – Division algorithm. Prime and composite numbers. Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11. Multiples and factors. Factorisation Theorem. H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean algorithm. Logarithms to base 10, laws of logarithms, use of logarithmic tables.

  • Algebra

Basic Operations, simple factors, Remainder Theorem, H.C.F., L.C.M., Theory of polynomials, solutions of quadratic equations, relation between its roots and coefficients (Only real roots to be considered). Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns—analytical and graphical solutions. Simultaneous linear inequations in two variables and their solutions. Practical problems leading to two simultaneous
linear equations or inequations in two variables or quadratic equations in one variable & their solutions. Set language and set notation, Rational expressions and conditional identities, Laws of indices.

  • Trigonometry

Sine ×, cosine ×, Tangent × when 0° < × < 90° Values of sin ×, cos × and tan ×, for × = 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90°
Simple trigonometric identities. Use of trigonometric tables. Simple cases of heights and distances.

  • Geometry

Lines and angles, Plane and plane figures, Theorems on (i) Properties of angles at a point, (ii) Parallel lines, (iii) Sides and angles of a triangle, (iv) Congruency of triangles, (v) Similar triangles, (vi) Concurrence of medians and altitudes, (vii) Properties of angles, sides and diagonals of a parallelogram, rectangle and square, (viii) Circles and its properties including tangents and normals, (ix) Loci.

  • Mensuration

Areas of squares, rectangles, parallelograms, triangle and circle. Areas of figures which can be split up into these figures (Field Book), Surface area and volume of cuboids, lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders, surface area and volume of spheres.

  • Statistics

Collection and tabulation of statistical data, Graphical representation frequency polygons, histograms, bar charts, pie charts etc. Measures of central tendency.

