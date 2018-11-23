UPSC Recruitment 2019: CDS (I) 2019 aspirants alert! From registration to exam date, check all details at www.upsconline.nic.in

Interested candidates can register for the examination at www.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The online registration of candidates for Union Public Service Commission Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS I) will end on 26 November at 6 in the evening. Interested candidates can register for the examination at www.upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can withdraw their applications from December 3 to December 10.

The UPSC will conduct the examination on 3rd February 2019.

The UPSC has provided the details of paper pattern and syllabus on its official website. Candidates can visit the website to understand the conditions of eligibility, educational qualifications, physical standards. Details about the correspondence with the Commission, army, naval or air headquarters are also available on the website.

Graduates from a recognised University are eligible to apply for the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai. A degree in engineering from a recognised university or institution is required for the Indian Naval Academy. A degree from a recognised university with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level is required for the Air Force Academy.

“Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of graduation provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the Services Selection Board Interview at the SSB,” the official notification reads. Candidates, who have yet to pass their degree examination will be eligible only if they are studying in the final year of degree examination.

Meanwhile, the CDS (II) examination for this year has been concluded. It was held at 41 centres across the country to grant admissions on 417 seats this year in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.