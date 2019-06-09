UPSC recruitment 2019: Aspirants take note! Admit card released at upsc.gov.in | Chck details, how to download

By:
Published: June 9, 2019 5:40:00 PM

UPSC Admit Card 2019 for various examinations have been released by the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Download now.

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-Admit card for a number of examinations at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for recruitment under the Commission can visit the official website of UPSC at the above-mentioned website or upsconline.nic.in to download the same. Currently, the Commission has made the e-Admit cards of 4 examinations available on their website- Indian Economic Services Examination, Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, Indian Statistical Examination and Engineering Services (Main) Examination. The e-Admit cards for all the above-mentioned examination will be available on the official website only upto June 30, 2019, 4 PM. Check the details below to know more.

  • The Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2019 –

The Commission will conduct the examination from June 28 to June 30 across various states in the country.

  • The Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2019 – Will be conducted on June 30, 2019.

From 9 AM to 12 Noon- Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engineering {Specific Paper (Paper -I)}
From 2 PM to 5 PM – Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engineering {Specific Paper (Paper -II)}

  • Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2019

June 28, 2019: General English – 9 AM to 12 Noon | General Studies – 2 PM to 5 PM
June 29, 2019: General Economics-I – 9 AM to 12 Noon | Statistics – I (Objective) – 9 AM to 11 AM | General Economics-II – 2 PM to 5 PM | Statistics – II (Objective) – 2 PM to 5 PM
June 30, 2019: General Economics-III – 9 AM to 12 Noon | Statistics – III (Descriptive) – 9 AM to 12 Noon | Indian Economics – 2 PM to 5 PM | Statistics – IV (Descriptive) – 2 PM to 5 PM

Important points to note-

1. In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email to uscsp-upsc(@)nic.in
2. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination
3. Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only.

