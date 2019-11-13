UPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 151 posts; Click here to know details

Last date to submit online application form- November 28, 2019

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several vacant posts. The interested candidates need to apply online by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. The candidates can also check upsconline.nic.in. The process to fill the application form is currently underway and will continue until November 28, 2019.

Important dates-

Last date to submit online application form- November 28, 2019

Vacancy details-

A total of 151 candidates will be recruited through this drive.

Examiner of trademark and geographical indications – 65 posts

Specialist grade III assistant professor (biochemistry) – 12 posts

Specialist Grade III assistant professor (cardiology) – 13 posts

Specialist grade III assistant professor (nuclear medicine) – 5 posts

Specialist grade III assistant professor (orthopaedics) – 18 posts

Specialist grade III assistant professor (Pulmonary medicine) – 9 posts

Specialist grade III assistant professor (sports medicine) – 1 post

Specialist grade III assistant professor (Tuberculosis and respiratory medicine) – 2 posts

Specialist grade III assistant professor (radio diagnosis) – 14 posts

Senior lecturer (Immunol haematology and blood transfusion) – 1 post

Application fee-

The interested applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 25. However, those candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Physically Handicapped (PH), and female applicants are exempted from paying any application fee.

Know how to apply –

1) The willing candidates apply for the above-mentioned posts need to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. The candidates can also visit upsconline.nic.in.

2) After visiting the website, the applicant needs to search and click- Online application for various recruitment posts.

3) A new page will be displayed on the screen where one needs to click on- apply now.

4) After clicking ‘Apply Now’, the candidates need to select the posts, for which they want to apply.

5) After reading the instructions, move to next step.

6) Here, one needs to register themselves by entering the relevant details, as asked for.

7) After registration, log-in using the registration number and password.

8) Now, fill the application form and upload photos as per the size.

9) After this, make an online payment.